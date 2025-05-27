Collier the 'clear' best bet to win WNBA MVP

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Red Sox v Milwaukee Brewers
Red Sox at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27
MLB: MAY 26 Reds at Royals
Reds at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27
Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
Rockies at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27

Top Clips

nbc_roto_michaelking_v2_250527.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_pl_spursparade_250527_copy.jpg
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Boston Red Sox v Milwaukee Brewers
Red Sox at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27
MLB: MAY 26 Reds at Royals
Reds at Royals prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 27
Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins
Rockies at Cubs Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 27

Top Clips

nbc_roto_michaelking_v2_250527.jpg
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_pl_spursparade_250527_copy.jpg
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Collier the 'clear' best bet to win WNBA MVP

May 27, 2025 01:03 PM
With Caitlin Clark sidelined for two weeks with a left quad strain, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell share why Napheesa Collier is the "clear" best bet to win WNBA MVP.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_liberty_250523.jpg
01:10
Bettors getting ‘generous’ line for Liberty
nbc_roto_aces_250521.jpg
01:48
Aces win total ‘a narrow call’ with roster changes
nbc_roto_libertywins_250520.jpg
01:51
Liberty can ‘cruise’ over regular-season win total
nbc_oht_libertyaces_250519.jpg
16:35
Liberty rout Aces on WNBA championship ring night
nbc_oht_feversky_250519.jpg
22:08
Clark’s flagrant foul on Reese sparks controversy
nbc_oht_wnbasznopeners_250519.jpg
18:41
Bueckers’ debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market
nbc_bte_coachoftheyear_250516.jpg
01:00
White provides ‘best value’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_bwoa_aogunbowale_250515.jpg
09:58
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt1_250514.jpg
11:58
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt2_250514.jpg
07:40
New York Liberty look primed to defend WNBA title
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt3_250514.jpg
24:19
Are the Sky, Storm slept on ahead of 2025 season?
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
02:28
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets
nbc_roto_wnbaroy_250512.jpg
01:37
Bueckers ‘is the play’ to win Rookie of the Year
nbc_oht_preszn_250508.jpg
19:01
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
nbc_oht_metgala_250508.jpg
05:38
Reese, Liberty trio among WNBA stars at Met Gala
nbc_oht__aj1_250508.jpg
14:27
A’ja shoe rollout with Nike has been ‘intentional’
nbc_dps_bird_250508v2.jpg
08:07
Bird discusses new role with USA Basketball

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_michaelking_v2_250527.jpg
01:12
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
01:22
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_pl_spursparade_250527_copy.jpg
10:20
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
knickswingamefour.jpg
18:30
Knicks showed ‘character’ in Game 4 comeback win
nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
09:40
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_dps_rossdellengerinterview_250527.jpg
10:27
Will College Football Playoff expand to 16 teams?
nbc_dps_thundertwolvesgame4recap_250527.jpg
04:33
OKC’s defense deserves ‘credit’ for Game 4 win
Aon5-26.jpg
39
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
nbc_roto_champsleague_250527.jpg
01:46
Eye PSG draw no bet in final vs. Inter
nbc_pl_netbusters_250527.jpg
25:46
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_backontheirperch_250527.jpg
08:49
PL RAW: Liverpool back on their perch as champions
nbc_pl_crystalpalaceparade_250527.jpg
14:50
Reliving Crystal Palace’s FA Cup parade
nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
04:24
Funniest moments from the Premier League season
nbc_roto_knickspacers_250527.jpg
01:42
Take Brunson to score over 29.5 points in Game 4
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250527.jpg
07:38
Isak, Slot headline Premier League awards
ConnSmytheBets.jpg
02:04
Draisaitl, Barkov are intriguing Conn Smythe bets
nbc_roto_thunderwolves_250527.jpg
01:52
Target over on OKC team total in Game 5 vs. MIN
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250527.jpg
13:07
Reflecting on Liverpool’s ‘incredible’ title run
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250527.jpg
29:33
Wright feels ‘really sad’ for Villa after loss
nbc_fnia_eaglestop5_250527.jpg
06:42
Are the 2024 Eagles a top 5 NFL team of all-time?
nbc_roto_easternfinals_v2_250527.jpg
02:10
Pacers-Knicks series ‘long way from finish line’
nbc_fnia_moreinternationalgms_250527.jpg
06:04
How international games help team bonding
nbc_fnia_purdyextension_250527.jpg
08:42
Purdy ‘is right person’ to lead the 49ers
nbc_pl_teamoftheseason_250527.jpg
14:04
Wood, Huijsen headline PL Data Team of the Season
nbc_fnia_tushpush_250527.jpg
07:57
Dungy ‘disappointed’ to see tush push stay in 2025
nbc_pl_howliverpoolwon_250527.jpg
18:31
How Liverpool won the Premier League
nbc_pft_draftbest_football_towns_250527.jpg
08:42
PFT Draft: Best football towns
nbc_pft_jetstushpush_250527.jpg
02:33
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
nbc_pft_browns_kevinstefanksi_qb_250527.jpg
07:49
Stefanski won’t split Browns’ QB reps evenly