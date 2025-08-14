Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need To Know Before You Draft in 2025
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Cam Ward fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Michael Harris II’s grand slam caps nine-run fourth as Braves rally to beat Mets 11-6
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s 100 Facts You Need To Know Before You Draft in 2025
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Cam Ward fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Michael Harris II’s grand slam caps nine-run fourth as Braves rally to beat Mets 11-6
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
August 14, 2025 12:30 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick unpack the best bets for the Coach of the Year market in the WNBA.
Related Videos
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
01:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever
01:08
Highlights: Wilson’s 27 leads Aces past Valkyries
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
15:02
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystics
01:55
Valkyries ‘struggling’ to score ahead of Aces game
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
Latest Clips
32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
04:56
Kamara will perform despite Saints QB situation
04:17
Conner ‘still the lead dog’ in Cardinals backfield
01:07
Nabers leads best bets for most receiving yards
07:32
Williams ‘hasn’t been consistent enough’ in camp
04:03
Do Texas, Penn State deserve love from AP poll?
01:34
Army ‘replacing a lot of production’ in 2025
13:13
Report: Chiefs WR Rice to have hearing on Sept. 30
02:05
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
02:14
49ers ‘warrant favoritism’ at +150 to win NFC West
02:00
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets
10:20
Why Jackson Jr. changed jersey number to honor dad
06:35
PFT Draft: Most indispensable AFC non-quarterbacks
07:46
Jones: ‘Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year’
07:03
Analyzing RB Cook’s new four-year deal with Bills
05:05
Should NFL suspend guys for joint practice fights?
07:03
Cousins will not play in preseason, Morris says
12:39
Predicting 2025 division finishes: NFC West
04:34
Are Dallas Cowboys worth more than $12.8 billion?
11:02
Sanders unlikely to play Saturday against Eagles
02:06
Is Colts logo pretzel hilarious or revolting?
12:58
Will Parsons eventually get new deal from Cowboys?
04:57
Swift, Kelce relationship ‘is great for the NFL’
11:25
Cowboys’ Jones reveals he survived Stage 4 cancer
04:16
Will Florio attend Texas-Ohio State on Aug. 30?
11:56
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue