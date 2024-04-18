Skip navigation
Inside 'inappropriate' exchange at Clark presser
April 18, 2024 03:45 PM
Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman unpack the awkward exchange between a reporter and Caitlin Clark at her introductory press conference for the Indiana Fever.
