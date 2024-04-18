 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes officially leaving Arizona for Salt Lake City following approval of sale to Utah Jazz owners
RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbowers_240418.jpg
Bowers a top-10 fantasy TE regardless of team?
nbc_roto_rfsdraftwrs_240418.jpg
Mitchell has a ‘wide range of outcomes’ in NFL
nbc_oht_dawnstaleybeyonce_240418_(1).jpg
Beyoncé gives Staley, South Carolina their flowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes officially leaving Arizona for Salt Lake City following approval of sale to Utah Jazz owners
RBC Heritage - Round One
Scheffler shakes off early shank to shoot 69 at RBC
SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Phil Nicoletti face.JPG
Phil Nicoletti announces retirement at end of 2024 SuperMotocross season
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfsbowers_240418.jpg
Bowers a top-10 fantasy TE regardless of team?
nbc_roto_rfsdraftwrs_240418.jpg
Mitchell has a ‘wide range of outcomes’ in NFL
nbc_oht_dawnstaleybeyonce_240418_(1).jpg
Beyoncé gives Staley, South Carolina their flowers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside 'inappropriate' exchange at Clark presser

April 18, 2024 03:45 PM
Natalie and Callie Lawson-Freeman unpack the awkward exchange between a reporter and Caitlin Clark at her introductory press conference for the Indiana Fever.