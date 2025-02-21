Highlights: Indiana upsets No. 8 Ohio State

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 - Round One
Three players tied atop international leaderboard in Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
President Trump Hosts Black History Month Event
Tiger Woods, PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor meet Thursday with President Trump at White House

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usagoal1_250220.jpg
Macario puts USWNT ahead of Colombia
nbc_golf_trumppgalivmeeting_250220.jpg
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
nbc_golf_mexicoopenrd1hls_250220.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 - Round One
Three players tied atop international leaderboard in Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
President Trump Hosts Black History Month Event
Tiger Woods, PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor meet Thursday with President Trump at White House

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usagoal1_250220.jpg
Macario puts USWNT ahead of Colombia
nbc_golf_trumppgalivmeeting_250220.jpg
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
nbc_golf_mexicoopenrd1hls_250220.jpg
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Highlights: Indiana upsets No. 8 Ohio State

February 20, 2025 09:05 PM
Indiana built a lead in the first quarter and kept applying the pressure, earning a statement upset win over No. 8 Ohio State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.