Highlights: Indiana upsets No. 8 Ohio State

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Three players tied atop international leaderboard in Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tiger Woods, PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor meet Thursday with President Trump at White House
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Top Clips
Macario puts USWNT ahead of Colombia
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Three players tied atop international leaderboard in Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Tiger Woods, PGA Tour commissioner and PIF governor meet Thursday with President Trump at White House
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Top Clips
Macario puts USWNT ahead of Colombia
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 1
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
World Wrestling Entertainment
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
WCBK
CBK
Date
All Scores
Watch Now
Highlights: Indiana upsets No. 8 Ohio State
February 20, 2025 09:05 PM
Indiana built a lead in the first quarter and kept applying the pressure, earning a statement upset win over No. 8 Ohio State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue