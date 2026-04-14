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WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Two
Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA

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HLs: Wemby’s 39 power Spurs to 2-1 lead over MIN
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HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo’s WNBA debut
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HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun

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Top News

WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Seattle Storm
Janelle Salaun’s 20 points, 5 3-pointers lead the Valkyries past the Storm 91-80 in season opener
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks
Marner’s first playoff hat trick propels Golden Knights to 6-2 rout of Ducks and 2-1 series lead
Mizuho Americas Open 2026 - Round Two
Jeeno Thitikul takes advantage of changing weather for a 69 to open 3-shot lead on LPGA

Top Clips

nbc_nba_sasvmin_wemby_260508.jpg
HLs: Wemby’s 39 power Spurs to 2-1 lead over MIN
nbc_wnba_wasvtor_260508.jpg
HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo’s WNBA debut
nbc_wnba_convnyl_260508.jpg
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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