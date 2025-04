The Sparks selected Liatu King with the No. 28 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

King was an excellent contributor for the Fighting Irish in her lone season in South Bend. Making 33 starts, she averaged 11.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.0 steals 0.9 blocks per game. King spent her first four seasons at Pitt, where she was named the ACC’s Most Improved Player as a senior. Her defensive and rebounding abilities are what she’ll lean on to earn a roster spot in Los Angeles.