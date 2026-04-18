Aliyah Boston gets extension with Fever under WNBA’s new provision for exceptional performance

Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston is cashing in on the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement.

The Fever on Friday signed the three-time All-Star and 2023 Rookie of the Year to the first Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract provision in league history. Team officials confirmed the deal was for multiple years but did not provide additional contract details.

ESPN.com reported it was for four years and $6.3 million.

The EPIC provision gives teams the ability to extend contracts of qualifying players on rookie deals. They can renegotiate the final year on their current deal as part of a multiyear extension. Qualifying players must be selected to the all-WNBA first or second team or be named the league MVP during their first three seasons.

“I’m super blessed and grateful for this opportunity and to continue my journey here with the Fever. God is good!” Boston said in a statement. “I’m excited for the future ahead for both myself and for our team, and I can’t wait to keep building upon everything we have accomplished so far.”

The Fever report to training camp on Sunday. Indiana will have Boston and Caitlin Clark, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2024, under contract for at least two more seasons.

Boston was an All-Star in each of her first three seasons and came within one victory of helping the injury-riddled Fever make the WNBA Finals last season, when she was a second-team selection on the league’s all-defensive team.

The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2023, Boston ranks second in franchise history with 41 career double-doubles — including a franchise-best 17 last season. She’s also third in Fever history in blocks with 140. Boston has averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in 124 games.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reward her with this new contract and make history, and most importantly, lock her in as a cornerstone of the Fever for years to come,” Fever COO and general manager Amber Cox said. “Despite already being an All-WNBA caliber player, Aliyah has just scratched the surface in terms of the player she can become.”