Top News

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Kenny Bednarek win U.S. 100m titles in personal best times
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Mitchell scores 23, Boston and Howard have double-doubles as Fever beat Wings 88-78
Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Richardson was arrested, released on domestic assault charge before USATF Outdoor Championships

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Allisha Gray scores 26 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Dream beat Mercury 96-72

  
Published August 1, 2025 11:13 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Naz Hillmon had 18 points and nine rebounds in her first start of the season as the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 96-72 on Friday night.

Atlanta scored 34 points in the first quarter after making 62% of its shots, including 8 for 11 from 3-point range. Gray had 14 points in the quarter— a career-high for any quarter — and Maya Caldwell added 11 to outscore Phoenix’s 23 points. The Dream’s eight 3-pointers tied a franchise record for any quarter.

The Dream extended their lead to 58-42 at halftime behind 16 points and four 3-pointers by Gray. A 9-0 run to begin the third quarter made it 67-42 before Phoenix made its first basket of the half with 6:30 left.

Atlanta had 84 points and 12 3-pointers entering the fourth.

Brionna Jones had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Caldwell added a season-high 14 points for Atlanta (17-11). Gray was 8 for 12 from the floor, including 7 for 9 from 3-point range, to reach 25-plus points for the seventh time this season. Brittney Griner (neck) and Rhyne Howard (left knee) did not play.

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix (16-11) with 19 points. Alyssa Thomas had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Thomas moved into 13th in league history with 2,579 career rebounds.