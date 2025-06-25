 Skip navigation
Austin scores 19, Mystics finish strong to hand Lynx second loss 68-64

  
Published June 24, 2025 11:37 PM

WASHINGTON — Shakira Austin scored 19 points and the Washington Mystics scored the last six points of the game to hand the Minnesota Lynx, without All-Star Napheesa Collier, their second loss, 68-64 on Tuesday night.

Austin’s putback tied the game at 64 with 32 seconds left. After a timeout to advance the ball, Bridget Carleton’s inbounds pass went off Courtney Williams’ hands and Sug Sutton scooped up the loose ball and raced in for the winning basket. Sonia Citron secured the win with two free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining.

Washington didn’t make a basket after the 5:12 mark, when Kiki Iriafen’s short jumper on the baseline gave Washington a 62-61 lead until Austin’s tying basket.

Sutton scored 12 points for the Mystics (7-8) and Iriafen added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Citron finished 3 of 13 from the field for nine points, ending her streak of double-figure games to start her career at 14.

Alanna Smith scored a career-high 26 points for Minnesota (12-2). Jessica Shepard had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Collier missed her second straight game with a lower back injury.

The Lynx, one of the top 3-point shooting teams, went 3 of 18 behind the arc and were just 17 of 25 from the line, going 6 of 12 after their last field goal, which game with 8:48 to play. They also had 19 turnovers the Mystics turned into 26 points.