Hiedeman has 20 points and career-high 10 assists for first double-double as Lynx beat Wings 96-71

MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier scored 25 points, Natisha Hiedeman added 20 points and a career-high 10 assists for her first double-double, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 96-71 on Monday night.

Courtney Williams added 15 points and nine assists for the Lynx (32-8), who already wrapped up the No. 1 overall seed for the playoffs. Bridget Carleton had 12 points.

Paige Bueckers scored 17 points for the last-place Wings (9-33). Maddy Siegrist, Amy Okonkwo and Diamond Miller each added 12.

Collier and Williams both shot 7 for 10 as the Lynx made 55% (36 for 65) but Collier was 4 for 4 from 3-point range. Hiedeman was 4 for 5 behind the arc and Carleton 4 for 8 as the Lynx went 14 for 24 (58%). They also had 29 assists.

Dallas was 3 for 15 from long range and shot 39% overall.

Minnesota rested Kayla McBride, and DiJonai Carrington stepped into the starting lineup but did not play in the second half with a shoulder issue.

Collier had 11 points in the first quarter when the Lynx scored the last two baskets to take a 25-21 lead.

Dallas tied the score at 32 on Bueckers’ jumper with four minutes left in the second quarter but Williams, Carleton and Hiedeman hit consecutive 3s for the Lynx. After Siegrist scored inside for the Wings, Collier hit a 3 for a 44-34 lead just inside the two minute mark. It was 48-41 at the break.

Hiedeman had 10 points in the third quarter with her late 3 making it 71-59 entering the fourth.

Minnesota dominated the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wings 25-12.

The Lynx start a three-game road trip at Las Vegas on Thursday when the Wings are at Golden State.