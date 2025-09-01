 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 US Open - Day 8
Carlos Alcaraz uses some behind-the-back magic to reach the US Open quarterfinals
FM Championship 2025 - Final Round
FM Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from largest full-field, non-major purse
FM Championship 2025 - Final Round
Rookie Miranda Wang continues LPGA trend in beating world No. 1 at FM Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
nbc_nas_bowmanstop_250831.jpg
Problems on pit road set Bowman back at Darlington
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2025 US Open - Day 8
Carlos Alcaraz uses some behind-the-back magic to reach the US Open quarterfinals
FM Championship 2025 - Final Round
FM Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from largest full-field, non-major purse
FM Championship 2025 - Final Round
Rookie Miranda Wang continues LPGA trend in beating world No. 1 at FM Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250831.jpg
Will Man City bounce back for Manchester Derby?
nbc_nas_bowmanstop_250831.jpg
Problems on pit road set Bowman back at Darlington
GettyImages-2232876446_copy.jpg
Ndiaye ‘makes things happen’ when he’s on the ball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Leite comes off bench to score 19 points, five Valkyries reach double digits to beat Mystics 99-62

  
Published August 31, 2025 08:32 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carla Leite came off the bench to contribute 19 points and six assists, and the Golden State Valkyries ran away from the Washington Mystics 99-62 on Saturday night to snap a two-game home losing streak and stay well positioned in the playoff chase.

Veronica Burton had 15 points, Janelle Salaun added 20 points and six rebounds and Kaila Charles scored 16 points as Golden State (20-18) tries to secure the eighth and final berth in the WNBA playoffs.

Coach Natalie Nakase had an opportunity to mix and match with her team up big, even with several players still sidelined.

Burton criss-crossed through the key for a layup and three-point play late in the first half as the Valkyries built their lead to 45-16.

Sug Sutton scored 17 points while Lucy Olsen added 13 as the Mystics lost their sixth straight game.

Golden State shot 53.1% in the first half with six 3-pointers, ending the second quarter on a 23-9 run to cap a 32-point period. The Valkyries finished 55% from the floor.

Leading scorer Tiffany Hayes sat out a second straight game, this time with an illness and left knee injury.

Leite warmed up to test her tender right ankle and was cleared to play, finishing 5 for 5 from the floor over 19 minutes.

Washington began 3 for 16 and 1 of 9 on 3s to fall behind 19-8 after one quarter. The Mystics committed nine first-half turnovers accounting for 11 Golden State points as the Valkyries led by as many as 31.

Golden State held a 31-20 rebounding advantage and scored 19 points off 15 turnovers in all.

Up next

The Mystics conclude their three-game road trip at Los Angeles on Sunday while the Valkyries host the Indiana Fever on Sunday.