Maddy Siegrist set to return for Wings after missing 17 games with knee fracture

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Athletics at Texas Rangers
Padres add All-Star closer Mason Miller and lefty JP Sears in trade deadline blockbuster
Loretta Lynns 2025 Day 2 Lachlan Turner.jpg
WMX leader Lachlan Turner wins first Women’s moto at the Loretta Lynn’s Nationals
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Schwarber_USA.jpg
Kyle Schwarber will defer his Indiana University Hall of Fame selection because of attendance rule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
nbc_simms_trivia_250731.jpg
Simms tests McCourty, Harrison with Pats trivia
nbc_simms_nfcteams_250731.jpg
NFC Super Bowl windows: DET, WAS, GB to push PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Athletics at Texas Rangers
Padres add All-Star closer Mason Miller and lefty JP Sears in trade deadline blockbuster
Loretta Lynns 2025 Day 2 Lachlan Turner.jpg
WMX leader Lachlan Turner wins first Women’s moto at the Loretta Lynn’s Nationals
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Schwarber_USA.jpg
Kyle Schwarber will defer his Indiana University Hall of Fame selection because of attendance rule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
nbc_simms_trivia_250731.jpg
Simms tests McCourty, Harrison with Pats trivia
nbc_simms_nfcteams_250731.jpg
NFC Super Bowl windows: DET, WAS, GB to push PHI

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Maddy Siegrist set to return for Wings after missing 17 games with knee fracture

  
Published July 31, 2025 01:34 PM

DALLAS — Maddy Siegrist is set to return for the Dallas Wings after missing seven weeks with a fracture in her right knee.

Siegrist will be available against the Indiana Fever at the home of the Dallas Mavericks, the team said.

It’s the second time the Wings will play at American Airlines Center. They faced the Fever there in late June, losing 94-86 when Caitlin Clark was sidelined by a groin injury. Clark returned after that but has missed the past five Indiana games with the same injury.

Siegrist, the NCAA Division I scoring leader ahead of Clark when she played for Villanova in 2022-23, has missed the past 17 games with the knee injury. Injuries limited her to 11 games as a rookie two years ago.

Siegrist has averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 11 games and had her only double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 boards the game before she was injured, an 81-65 loss to Minnesota on June 8.