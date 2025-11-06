Paige Bueckers goes No. 1 in Unrivaled draft, joins The Breeze

Paige Bueckers was a No. 1 pick for the second time this year, going first to The Breeze in Unrivaled’s draft on Wednesday.

The Breeze is one of two new clubs for the 3-on-3 league that plays in Miami in the winter. The Hive, which is the other new squad, had the No. 2 pick and chose Kelsey Mitchell.

Players were divided into six position-based pods of guards, wings and forwards and there were six rounds total, with picks alternating among the eight teams.

Bueckers, who was also the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by Dallas in April, will be joined on The Breeze by Rickea Jackson, Dominique Malonga, Aari McDonald, Kate Martin and Cameron Brink.

The Hive also has Sonia Citron, Ezi Magbegor, Natisha Hiedeman, Saniya Rivers and Monique Billings.

The league let the four playoff teams from last season — the Rose, Lunar Owls, Vinyl and Laces — protect two players from their rosters who couldn’t be drafted by one of the expansion teams. The Phantom and Mist, who missed the playoffs were each allowed to protect one.

The defending champion Rose will feature returns Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Lexie Hull, Azura Stevens, Shakira Austin and Sug Sutton.

Marina Mabrey, Aaliyah Edwards, Rebecca Allen and Rachel Banham join co-founder Napheesa Collier and Skylar Diggins on the Lunar Owls.

Team Vinyl protected Rhyne Howard and Dearica Hamby. They’ll play alongside Courtney Williams, Erica Wheeler, Rae Burrell and Brittney Griner. The Phantom has Satou Sabally, Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Plum, Dana Evans, Natasha Cloud and Kiki Iriafen.

Jackie Young, Brittney Sykes, Alyssa Thomas, Jordan Canada, Maddy Siegrist and Naz Hillmon are on Team Laces. The Mist consists of Allisha Gray, co-founder Breanna Stewart, Veronica Burton, Arike Ogunbowale, Li Yueru and Alanna Smith.

The league also added a pool of developmental players who will be available to sign with teams when injuries or spots open up. The six developmental players are Hailey Van Lith, Haley Jones, Aziaha James, Emily Engstler, Makayla Timpson and Laeticia Amihere.

The Unrivaled season starts Jan. 5 and this year includes a few games being played in Philadelphia on Jan. 30.