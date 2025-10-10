 Skip navigation
Phoenix Mercury’s Satou Sabally out for Game 4 of WNBA Finals with concussion

  
Published October 10, 2025 10:41 AM
PHOENIX — Satou Sabally will not play in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals because of a concussion, depriving the Phoenix Mercury of their leading scorer as they try to keep their season alive against the Las Vegas Aces.

Sabally was injured in a 90-88 loss that gave the Aces a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. She had scored 24 points at the time of the injury, which occurred midway through the fourth quarter.

The Mercury will have to make up the difference after losing their leading scorer in the regular season (16.3-point average) and playoffs (19.0).

Even if Sabally were available, the Mercury would still have the nearly impossible task of needing to win four consecutive games to capture the championship. The Aces need just one victory to claim their third title in four years.