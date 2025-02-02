Report: DeWanna Bonner will join the Indiana Fever

DeWanna Bonner is headed to Indiana to join Caitlin Clark and the Fever, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

The six-time All-Star played in Connecticut the last five years, helping the Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2022. She averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season and made the All-Star team.

A move to Indiana reunites Bonner with coach Stephanie White, whom she played for in Connecticut the last two seasons.

Bonner adds championship experience to the Fever, who are led by Clark, the reigning Rookie of the Year, and Aliyah Boston, who won the award in 2023. The 37-year-old Bonner won two titles in Phoenix, where new Indiana GM Amber Cox was president of the team.

ESPN first reported the signing.

The Fever, who were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by Connecticut last year, also have added Natasha Howard and re-signed Kelsey Mitchell. They also traded for Sophie Cunningham as part of a four-team deal.

“I’m excited we made some great moves,” Clark said a few hours before her alma mater, Iowa, retired her jersey. “I think you know (president of basketball and business operations) Kelly (Krauskopf) and Amber and the whole Fever organization are wanting to help us win now. That’s really important. They are putting really good pieces together that will complement each other really, really well.”

With Bonner leaving Connecticut, the entire starting five of the Sun is no longer with the franchise. Brionna Jones left in free agency for Atlanta and DiJonai Carrington and Ty Harris were traded to Dallas.

Alyssa Thomas, Bonner’s fiancee, was traded to Phoenix after getting the franchise tag from Connecticut. Thomas told the AP at Unrivaled that they would love to continue to play together, but if it didn’t work out, that would be OK, too.

“At the end of the day, we’re both individuals and we both do what’s best for each other and ourselves,” Thomas said. “You know, we’re always going to have each other, if it’s a possibility, then, you know, we love playing with each other, but it’s not it’s not the end of the world if we don’t.”