 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alcaraz_USA.jpg
Betting the 2024 French Open Semifinals: Swiatek and Alcaraz the Favorites
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
2024 French Open men’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_ten_andreevasabalenkahlv2_240605__404189.jpg
HLs: Andreeva upsets Sabalenka to reach FO semis
nbc_ten_paolinirybakinahl_240605.jpg
HLs: Paolini reaches first French Open semifinal
nbc_ten_zverevdeminaur_240605.jpg
HLs: Zverev extends winning streak on way to semis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alcaraz_USA.jpg
Betting the 2024 French Open Semifinals: Swiatek and Alcaraz the Favorites
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
2024 French Open men’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_ten_andreevasabalenkahlv2_240605__404189.jpg
HLs: Andreeva upsets Sabalenka to reach FO semis
nbc_ten_paolinirybakinahl_240605.jpg
HLs: Paolini reaches first French Open semifinal
nbc_ten_zverevdeminaur_240605.jpg
HLs: Zverev extends winning streak on way to semis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sky players say team was harassed by man at Washington hotel

  
Published June 5, 2024 11:26 PM

CHICAGO — Chicago Sky players say a man with a camera harassed the team when it arrived at a hotel in Washington on Wednesday.

General manager Jeff Pagliocca told the Chicago Sun-Times the man was trying to talk to guard Chennedy Carter. He said the team’s security quickly diffused the situation and the police were not called. But multiple players described the incident on X.

“finding out our teams hotel to pull with a camera as we get off the bus and put it in my teammates face & HARASS her is NASTY WORK. this really is outta control and needs to STOP,” rookie Angel Reese wrote.

Forward Isabelle Harrison posted: “WOW!!! Thank GOD for security. My teammate being harassed at our hotel is insane! Couldn’t even step off the bus!!!”

Forward Michaela Onyenwere wrote: “Getting harassed at our hotel is where the line needs to be drawn. Some “fans” have NO CHILLLLL.” She also praised the team’s security while adding, “It’s still extremely weird & crosses the boundaries meeting us right when we get off the bus.”

Carter has been in the spotlight lately following a shoulder shot on prized Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark prior to an inbounds pass on Saturday. The referees called it an away-from-the-ball foul, though the WNBA later upgraded it to a flagrant-1.

Chicago plays Washington on Thursday. The Sky are 3-5, while the Mystics are 0-9.