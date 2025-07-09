Tina Charles scores 29 and the Sun end a 10-game losing streak with a 93-83 victory over the Storm

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Tina Charles set season highs with 29 points and 11 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun end a 10-game losing streak with a 93-83 victory over the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.

Connecticut (3-16) won its first game since June 6.

Charles made a baseline jumper with 5:36 left in the fourth quarter to give Connecticut its first lead of the game at 79-77. Charles also made two layups in eight seconds — following a steal by Saniya Rivers — for a 91-81 lead.

The Sun pulled away by scoring 11 straight points late in the fourth.

Charles finished 11 of 22 from the field for her sixth 20-point game of the season. Jacy Sheldon added 16 points and Bria Hartley had 15. Rivers scored all 11 of her points in the opening five minutes of the third.

Skylar Diggins led Seattle (13-7) with 23 points and seven assists. Gabby Williams added 21 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Diggins, Williams, Ogwumike, and Ezi Magbegor each scored in double figures in the first half and combined for 43 points as Seattle led 49-41.

Seattle used a four-point possession at the end of the third to take a 74-66 lead. Diggins made a layup while being fouled and Connecticut forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa was called for a technical foul. Skylar Diggins made both free throws for an eight-point lead.

Seattle hosts the Sun on Friday to begin a four-game homestand. The Storm won the first regular-season meeting 97-81 in Seattle on June 27.