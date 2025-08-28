Wilson’s 34, Young’s triple-double help Aces beat Dream 91-85 for 12th straight win

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A’ja Wilson scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jackie Young had her second triple-double this season and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Atlanta Dream 91-85 on Wednesday night for their 12th consecutive win.

The Aces (26-14) took sole possession of second in the WNBA standings, a game ahead of Atlanta (24-14) and six games behind league-leading Minnesota.

Rhyne Howard and Brionna Jones led Atlanta with 19 points each.

Wilson now has 35 career games scoring at least 30 points, the second most in WNBA history.

Diana Taurasi holds the record with 54 career 30-point games. Wilson has 11 games with 30-plus points for the second consecutive season, one shy of the single-season record shared by Maya Moore (2014) and Jewell Loyd (2023).

Young finished with 10 points, a career-high tying 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Howard hit a free throw that gave the Dream a 48-46 lead with 4:16 left in the third quarter. Wilson scored eight consecutive points — including back-to-back 3-pointers — in a 15-0 run that made it 61-48 going into the fourth and the Aces led the rest of the way.

Chelsea Gray and Loyd each hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 14 points apiece for Las Vegas.

Wilson moved past Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson into 20th in WNBA history with 2,452 career rebounds, two behind Crystal Langhorne.

Allisha Gray scored 15 and Naz Hillmon grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds for Atlanta.

The Aces are off until Sept. 4 when they play Minnesota — which has won three games against Las Vegas with a plus-33 margin of victory this season — in the first off three straight at T-Mobile Arena. The Dream wrap up a four-game homestand Friday against Dallas.