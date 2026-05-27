A weekly look at trends around the WNBA.
Highlights: Tempo outpace the Sky in Chicago
Three players on the Tempo score over 20 points as Toronto gets a road win against the Chicago Sky.
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Highlights: Tempo outpace the Sky in Chicago
Highlights: Tempo outpace the Sky in Chicago
Three players on the Tempo score over 20 points as Toronto gets a road win against the Chicago Sky.
Highlights: Fire win expansion matchup vs. Tempo
Highlights: Fire win expansion matchup vs. Tempo
The Portland Fire dominated the second half to beat the Toronto Temp on a matchup of the WNBA's two newest expansion team.
HLs: Lynx handle Tempo with balanced effort
HLs: Lynx handle Tempo with balanced effort
Watch highlights from the Minnesota Lynx's dominant home win over the Toronto Tempo Thursday night behind balanced scoring.
Highlights: Mabrey guides Tempo over the Mercury
Highlights: Mabrey guides Tempo over the Mercury
Marina Mabrey pours in 30 points to help the Tempo get their third win of the season against the Phoenix Mercury.
HLs: Sykes pours career-high 38 in win over Sparks
HLs: Sykes pours career-high 38 in win over Sparks
Toronto's Brittney Sykes dropped a career-high 38 points to lead the Tempo to victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.
HLs: Mabrey puts up 26 in Tempo’s first ever win
HLs: Mabrey puts up 26 in Tempo's first ever win
Headlined by Marina Mabrey, the Toronto Tempo had a historic night, winning its first ever WNBA game against the Seattle Storm, 86-73.
HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo’s WNBA debut
HLs: Mystics hold on to spoil Tempo's WNBA debut
The Washington Mystics fended off a late push by the Toronto Tempo to deal the recently added expansion team its first WNBA loss in a narrow 68-65 win.
Rice excited to help build franchise in Toronto
Rice excited to help build franchise in Toronto
After the 2026 WNBA Draft, Kiki Rice reflects on sharing the experience with her UCLA teammates and how she's looking forward to immersing herself in the Toronto community with the Tempo.
Lynx, Fire among biggest losers and surprises
Lynx, Fire among biggest losers and surprises
Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin unpack which WNBA teams they think had the most success and the most surprises in the latest Free Agency period, including the Lynx and the newest expansion teams.