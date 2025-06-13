 Skip navigation
Top News

Minnesota women’s coach Dawn Plitzuweit gets two-year contract extension with raise

  
Published June 13, 2025 01:35 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has received a two-year contract extension that was approved Thursday by the university’s board of regents.

Plitzuweit is 47-29 over two seasons at Minnesota, including 13-23 in Big Ten play, with leading scorer Mara Braun missing much of them with foot injuries. The Gophers capped Plitzuweit’s second year by winning the WBIT championship. They have not appeared in the NCAA Tournament since 2018.

The new deal, which covers the next six seasons through 2031, gives Plitzuweit a raise of roughly 7% to bring her base salary to $900,000 for 2025-26, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune, with annual increases of $30,000. That’s in the middle of the pack in the 18-team Big Ten, which sent 12 of them to the NCAA Tournament this year.

Plitzuweit was hired away from West Virginia, where she spent one season, to replace Lindsay Whalen. Plitzuweit is the 13th head coach in the program’s history.