Raegan Beers scores 20 as No. 10 Oklahoma beats No. 12 Kentucky 69-65 to reach SEC semifinals

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Michigan
Yanic Konan Niederhauser scores 15 points, Penn State beats No. 12 Wisconsin 86-75
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Detroit Tigers sign right-hander José Urquidy to a one-year, $1 million contract with club option
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-St. John's vs UConn
Paige Bueckers scores 20 points, No. 3 UConn rolls into Big East semis with win over St. John’s

Top Clips

nbc_golf_abergtriple_250308.jpg
Åberg finds water twice for disaster triple bogey
nbc_rugby_scovwalhl_250308.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 35, Wales 29
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250308.jpg
Watkins strikes Aston Villa in front of Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Michigan
Yanic Konan Niederhauser scores 15 points, Penn State beats No. 12 Wisconsin 86-75
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Detroit Tigers sign right-hander José Urquidy to a one-year, $1 million contract with club option
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Quarterfinal-St. John's vs UConn
Paige Bueckers scores 20 points, No. 3 UConn rolls into Big East semis with win over St. John’s

Top Clips

nbc_golf_abergtriple_250308.jpg
Åberg finds water twice for disaster triple bogey
nbc_rugby_scovwalhl_250308.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Scotland 35, Wales 29
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250308.jpg
Watkins strikes Aston Villa in front of Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Raegan Beers scores 20 as No. 10 Oklahoma beats No. 12 Kentucky 69-65 to reach SEC semifinals

  
Published March 8, 2025 02:51 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Raegan Beers had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Payton Verhulst added 16 points and No. 10 Oklahoma battled back from a 10-point second-half deficit to beat No. 12 Kentucky 69-65 on Friday and advance to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

Sahara Williams chipped in with 13 points for Oklahoma, which has won nine straight.

The Sooners (25-6) will face two-time defending Southeastern Conference champion and fifth-ranked South Carolina, an 84-63 winner over Vanderbilt, on Saturday.

Georgia Amoore scored 29 points and Clara Strack added 12 points and 16 rebounds to lead Kentucky (22-7).

The teams finished tied for fourth in the SEC, but the Wildcats beat the Sooners 95-86 to earn the head-to-head tiebreaker and a double bye in the tournament. In that game Amoore had a career-high 43 points on seven 3-pointers, so finding a way to stop Kentucky’s point guard was a point of emphasis for Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Amoore was 12 of 27 from the field.

Neither team led by more than five in the first half, but Amoore’s first 3-pointer of the game midway through the third quarter gave Kentucky a 10-point lead. Verhulst’s back-to-back 3s from the top of the key allowed the Sooners to take a 50-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: Despite playing their second game in two days, the Sooners looked stronger down the stretch than the more well-rested Wildcats.

Kentucky: Finished 4 of 23 from 3-point range. Amoore was just 3 of 8, with two of those coming in the final minute.

Key moment

Skylar Vann’s cutting layup gave Oklahoma a 64-59 lead with 1:32 left.

Key stat

The Sooners won despite shooting 31% from the field.

Up next

While Oklahoma moves on to play its third game in three days, Kentucky will await its NCAA Tournament seed.