 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kirby Yates
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz takes bronze at speed skating worlds in tight 1000m with rival Dutch
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Fairbanks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bre_goal1_250315v2.jpg
Wissa heads Brentford level against Bournemouth
bournemouth_1_raw.jpg
Janelt’s own goal gives Bournemouth lead over Bees
nbc_golf_connersintv_250315.jpg
‘Thrilled’ Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Kirby Yates
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz takes bronze at speed skating worlds in tight 1000m with rival Dutch
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Fairbanks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bre_goal1_250315v2.jpg
Wissa heads Brentford level against Bournemouth
bournemouth_1_raw.jpg
Janelt’s own goal gives Bournemouth lead over Bees
nbc_golf_connersintv_250315.jpg
‘Thrilled’ Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Chris Martin

  
Published March 15, 2025 03:07 PM
MLB: Texas Rangers-Media Day
01:34
Fantasy RP ranks: Target Helsley, Bautista, Walker
Eric Samulski explains why fantasy baseball managers should consider targeting top-tier relief pitchers in drafts before revealing which late-inning arms he’s targeting this season.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Chris MartinTEX - RP
Throws: RAge: 38Mixed 5x5: $1 | AL 5x5: $3
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 45Mixed 2026: $0 | 2027: $0
Outlook: Martin’s age-38 season saw him deal with a nagging left (non-throwing) shoulder injury, a stint on the IL due to anxiety and later a one-month absence due to a sore elbow, so it was easily understood when he came out in September and said 2025 would likely be his final season. As a free agent, he chose to return home to Texas, signing for $5.5 million despite more lucrative offers, including one to remain in Boston. Martin’s ERA tripled from his remarkable 2023 to last season, but his peripherals didn’t change much. His walk rate, always miniscule, hit a new low, as he walked just three -- including one intentionally -- of the 180 batters he faced. The Rangers could use him as a closer if they decline to continue upgrading the pen, but that seems like a bad idea; Martin needs a structured workload and is likely to spend some time on the IL again. He should be excellent while healthy, though.
ChrisMartinBOS.jpg

Mentions
Chris Martin.jpg Chris Martin Texas Rangers Primary Logo Texas Rangers