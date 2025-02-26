2025 Fantasy Preview: José Ramírez

Outlook: Ramírez delivered the best all-around season of his career in 2024, coming within one home run of a 40/40 season and providing elite production in all five fantasy categories. While there’s no reason to expect any sort of major drop-off in his age-32 season, the fact that the Guardians’ lineup has lost Josh Naylor and Andrés Giménez while replacing them with Carlos Santana and Juan Brito is likely to ding his counting stats a bit. Opposing pitchers aren’t going to have much incentive to pitch to Ramírez if they’re comfortable attacking the hitters behind him. Anticipate strong five-category production once again, just don’t pay for a full repeat of his career year.