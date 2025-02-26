 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Preview: Austin Riley
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_collinsintvv2_250226.jpg
Collins wants to model game after Chiefs’ Jones
nbc_pft_grahmintv_250226.jpg
Graham recalls time Harbaugh read Shakespeare
nbc_nfl_alexanderint_250226.jpg
Toledo’s Alexander brings ‘fast, physical’ game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Atlanta Braves
2025 Fantasy Preview: Austin Riley
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State at USC Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_collinsintvv2_250226.jpg
Collins wants to model game after Chiefs’ Jones
nbc_pft_grahmintv_250226.jpg
Graham recalls time Harbaugh read Shakespeare
nbc_nfl_alexanderint_250226.jpg
Toledo’s Alexander brings ‘fast, physical’ game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: José Ramírez

  
Published February 26, 2025 11:49 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

José RamírezCLE - 3B
Bats: BAge: 32Mixed 5x5: $37 | AL 5x5: $37
2024: 3B:126Mixed 2026: $33 | 2027: $28
Outlook: Ramírez delivered the best all-around season of his career in 2024, coming within one home run of a 40/40 season and providing elite production in all five fantasy categories. While there’s no reason to expect any sort of major drop-off in his age-32 season, the fact that the Guardians’ lineup has lost Josh Naylor and Andrés Giménez while replacing them with Carlos Santana and Juan Brito is likely to ding his counting stats a bit. Opposing pitchers aren’t going to have much incentive to pitch to Ramírez if they’re comfortable attacking the hitters behind him. Anticipate strong five-category production once again, just don’t pay for a full repeat of his career year.
jose ramirez.jpg

Mentions
Ramirez_Jose (1).jpg Jose Ramirez Cleveland Guardians Primary Logo Cleveland Guardians