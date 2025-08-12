Alvin Kamara fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Alvin Kamara 2025 Fantasy Preview

Alvin Kamara RB - New Orleans Saints Bye:11 Age: 30 HT: 5-10 WT: 215

2024: Kamara’s eighth year in New Orleans featured a career-high 950 yards rushing, though his efficiency remained in a downward spiral. Kamara’s -0.15 average rush yards over expected placed him eighth from the bottom, and sandwiched between Jaylen Warren and Travis Etienne. As usual, he saved face in fantasy with his pass catching, corralling 68 receptions for over 500 yards. When the dust settled, he was the RB5 by average PPR points.

What’s changed: Kamara has been impossible to kill in fantasy, but 2025 will be his toughest challenge yet. He is now on the wrong side of 30, and the Saints have finally moved on from Sean Payton’s system. They will also threaten for one of the league’s worst offensive environments under second-round starting quarterback Tyler Shough. That being said, only sixth-rounder Devin Neal has been added as touch competition, while gadget man Taysom Hill will likely miss the season.

Outlook: New Saints coach Kellen Moore has always been fantasy-friendly, and Kamara’s pass catching is one of the ultimate cheat codes of the past decade of fake football. As frustrating as it is relying on a player who is frankly scamming points, there is little indication Kamara will stop doing so in 2025.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 NO 15 223 897 4 59.8 2 57 77 490 2 4 212 183 155 2023 NO 13 180 694 3.9 53.4 5 75 86 466 1 6 233 196 158 2024 NO 14 228 950 4.2 67.9 6 68 89 543 2 8 265 231 197 PROJ.2025 NO 17 244 959 3.9 56.4 9 56 72 385 3 12 261 233 205

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

