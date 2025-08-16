Anthony Richardson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Anthony Richardson 2025 Fantasy Preview

Anthony Richardson QB - Indianapolis Colts Bye:11 Age: 23 HT: 6-4 WT: 244

2024: Richardson started the year with the Colts throwing two long touchdowns and running for another against the Texans in Week 1, a narrow loss. Then, you know, the normal quarterback growing pains. Richardson posted the worst qualifying completion percentage in a decade, the worst since Tim Tebow in 2011. He quit on a play in Houston because he was tired, leading to many Shouting Man Points At Screen clips. He continued to invent new ways to hurt himself, culminating in the second straight early OTA/minicamp period where he was sidelined with shoulder soreness in the shoulder where he had an AC joint surgery in 2023. The Colts signed Daniel Jones on purpose. You know, the usual things that young quarterbacks deal with.

What’s changed: It’s hard to believe that Richardson will beat out Jones for the quarterback job based on the head start Jones had in the early offseason. Richardson worked out with quarterback guru Tom Gormely, who helped improve Josh Allen’s accuracy. In theory, you know, you probably shouldn’t bet on Jones playing 17 games. But we’re not going to tell you that it’s roses and sunshine right now for Richardson.

2025 Outlook: There’s a high fantasy football ceiling on Richardson because he runs and he’s a ridiculous athlete. But it’s hard to believe that ceiling will come to fruition from the vantage point we see before training camp starts. Richardson will likely be a viable bye week streamer at some point this season because of his legs, but nobody needs to spend a pick in the first 12 rounds on him right now. It’s up to him to prove the Colts, the fantasy football industry, and all logic wrong at this point.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 IND 4 50 84 60 577 3 1 136 4 73 73 73 2024 IND 11 126 264 48 1814 8 12 499 6 163 163 162 PROJ 2025 IND 17 210 360 58 2384 15 8 506 5 223 223 223

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

