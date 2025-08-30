Austin Ekeler fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Austin Ekeler 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Coming off a rough final year with the Chargers, Ekeler settled for a modest Commanders deal in free agency. His 2023 decline continued apace before a Week 13 concussion sent him to injured reserve. Ekeler returned for the playoffs where he was entrusted with a solid 34 touches during Washington’s three-game NFC Championship Game run. Unfortunately, one of those handles was a back-breaking second half fumble against the Eagles in the NFC title tilt.

What’s changed: The Commanders traded Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers in August, setting the stage for rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt to potentially take the lead role. Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez remain in this backfield.

2025 Outlook: Although he’s no longer a passing-game focal point, Ekeler will probably still catch enough balls to qualify for PPR fill-in duties if you’re hurting with injuries and bye weeks. There’s room for an increased role depending on Croskey-Merritt’s transition to the NFL game.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 LAC 17 204 915 4.5 53.8 13 107 127 722 5 18 373 319 266 2023 LAC 14 179 628 3.5 44.9 5 51 74 436 1 6 185 160 134 2024 WAS 12 77 367 4.8 30.6 4 35 41 366 0 4 132 115 97 PROJ.2025 WAS 17 104 439 4.2 25.8 4 57 75 508 2 7 191 163 134

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs