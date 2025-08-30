Austin Ekeler fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Austin Ekeler 2025 Fantasy Preview
2024: Coming off a rough final year with the Chargers, Ekeler settled for a modest Commanders deal in free agency. His 2023 decline continued apace before a Week 13 concussion sent him to injured reserve. Ekeler returned for the playoffs where he was entrusted with a solid 34 touches during Washington’s three-game NFC Championship Game run. Unfortunately, one of those handles was a back-breaking second half fumble against the Eagles in the NFC title tilt.
What’s changed: The Commanders traded Brian Robinson Jr. to the 49ers in August, setting the stage for rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt to potentially take the lead role. Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez remain in this backfield.
2025 Outlook: Although he’s no longer a passing-game focal point, Ekeler will probably still catch enough balls to qualify for PPR fill-in duties if you’re hurting with injuries and bye weeks. There’s room for an increased role depending on Croskey-Merritt’s transition to the NFL game.
|Year
|Team
|G
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|LAC
|17
|204
|915
|4.5
|53.8
|13
|107
|127
|722
|5
|18
|373
|319
|266
|2023
|LAC
|14
|179
|628
|3.5
|44.9
|5
|51
|74
|436
|1
|6
|185
|160
|134
|2024
|WAS
|12
|77
|367
|4.8
|30.6
|4
|35
|41
|366
|0
|4
|132
|115
|97
|PROJ.2025
|WAS
|17
|104
|439
|4.2
|25.8
|4
|57
|75
|508
|2
|7
|191
|163
|134
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
