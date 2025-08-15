C.J. Stroud fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

C.J. Stroud 2025 Fantasy Preview

C.J. Stroud QB - Houston Texans Bye:6 Age: 23 HT: 6-3 WT: 218

2024: After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, Stroud’s output declined in 2024. He threw for 3,727 yards and 20 touchdowns on 7.0 yards per attempt, all lower than his rookie numbers while throwing seven more interceptions. A -0.03 EPA per play mark is discouraging, but banged-up pass-catchers, subpar play calling and a struggling offensive line contributed to the decline. The Texans still won the AFC South and made it to the Divisional Round while trying to make a dent in a competitive AFC group. Stroud did not return value for fantasy managers last season after being drafted as a QB1, finishing the season as a low-end QB2.

What’s changed: The Texans acquired Christian Kirk and drafted Iowa State rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Lane to boost Stroud’s pass-catching group. Stefon Diggs tore his ACL last season and is now on the Patriots while Tank Dell will miss time due to another brutal knee injury suffered in Week 16. New offensive coordinator Nick Caley comes over from the Rams to improve the offense as Bobby Slowik was let go. Aireontae Ersery, Cam Robinson, and others join the Texans’ offensive line as the team hopes to find a line grouping to better protect Stroud.

2025 Outlook: Stroud took a step back in terms of fantasy production last season. His lack of rushing caps his fantasy ceiling. Nico Collins will once again be the primary target with Caley hoping to improve play calling. The upside is there, but question marks are still prevalent and keep Stroud in the fantasy QB2 range.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 HOU 15 319 499 64 4108 23 5 167 3 276 276 275 2024 HOU 17 336 532 63 3727 20 12 233 0 220 220 220 PROJ 2025 HOU 17 366 571 64 3981 25 9 169 1 267 267 267

