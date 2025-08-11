CeeDee Lamb fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

CeeDee Lamb 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Lamb lost momentum early as Prescott’s injury and his own shoulder issue impacted his 2024 production.

Prescott’s return plus George Pickens ’ arrival should open up the offense.

’ arrival should open up the offense. Lamb is poised for another WR1 finish in a pass-heavy Dallas attack, making him a first-round fantasy lock.



CeeDee Lamb WR - Dallas Cowboys Bye:10 Age: 26 HT: 6-2 WT: 200

2024: Coming off a breakout year with 1,745 receiving yards and a dozen touchdowns plus another 113 yards and two scores as a runner, Lamb set the bar high for his 2024 campaign. Any hopes of an encore quickly went down the drain as the Cowboys’ offense got off to a sluggish start and Lamb went six weeks without a 100-yard performance through the air. He finally erupted for 146 yards and two scores in Week 8, but Dak Prescott went down for the year with a hamstring issue the next week, sending Lamb’s season packing. Lamb gutted things out through a shoulder injury until the final two weeks, which he mercifully took off.

What’s changed: Lamb wasn’t dreadful with Rush under center, but his 21.3 PPR average in Prescott starts last year speaks for itself. Assuming Prescott plays a full year, a rebound is all but certain. That is even with George Pickens joining the team via a trade with the Steelers. Pickens dominated targets in Pittsburgh but should still settle in as the WR2 in Dallas.

2025 Outlook: The Cowboys are set up to pass early and often in 2025. Prescott is the league’s highest-paid quarterback and Lamb is the third-highest-paid wideout. Dallas traded for a real No. 2 receiver and spent next to nothing on their backfield during the offseason. It’s a similar setup to 2023 when Lamb ranked second in the league in receiving yards and Prescott hit third on the charts in passing yards. Lamb is a no-brainer first-round pick in fantasy drafts.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 DAL 17 107 156 1359 12.7 79.9 9 9 302 248 195 2023 DAL 17 135 181 1749 13 102.9 12 14 403 336 268 2024 DAL 15 101 152 1194 11.8 79.6 6 6 263 213 162 PROJ. 2025 DAL 17 108 156 1301 12.1 76.5 10 10 301 247 193

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

