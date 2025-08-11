CeeDee Lamb fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
CeeDee Lamb 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot
- Lamb lost momentum early as Prescott’s injury and his own shoulder issue impacted his 2024 production.
- Prescott’s return plus George Pickens’ arrival should open up the offense.
- Lamb is poised for another WR1 finish in a pass-heavy Dallas attack, making him a first-round fantasy lock.
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR - Dallas Cowboys
|Bye:10
|Age: 26
|HT: 6-2
|WT: 200
2024: Coming off a breakout year with 1,745 receiving yards and a dozen touchdowns plus another 113 yards and two scores as a runner, Lamb set the bar high for his 2024 campaign. Any hopes of an encore quickly went down the drain as the Cowboys’ offense got off to a sluggish start and Lamb went six weeks without a 100-yard performance through the air. He finally erupted for 146 yards and two scores in Week 8, but Dak Prescott went down for the year with a hamstring issue the next week, sending Lamb’s season packing. Lamb gutted things out through a shoulder injury until the final two weeks, which he mercifully took off.
What’s changed: Lamb wasn’t dreadful with Rush under center, but his 21.3 PPR average in Prescott starts last year speaks for itself. Assuming Prescott plays a full year, a rebound is all but certain. That is even with George Pickens joining the team via a trade with the Steelers. Pickens dominated targets in Pittsburgh but should still settle in as the WR2 in Dallas.
2025 Outlook: The Cowboys are set up to pass early and often in 2025. Prescott is the league’s highest-paid quarterback and Lamb is the third-highest-paid wideout. Dallas traded for a real No. 2 receiver and spent next to nothing on their backfield during the offseason. It’s a similar setup to 2023 when Lamb ranked second in the league in receiving yards and Prescott hit third on the charts in passing yards. Lamb is a no-brainer first-round pick in fantasy drafts.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|DAL
|17
|107
|156
|1359
|12.7
|79.9
|9
|9
|302
|248
|195
|2023
|DAL
|17
|135
|181
|1749
|13
|102.9
|12
|14
|403
|336
|268
|2024
|DAL
|15
|101
|152
|1194
|11.8
|79.6
|6
|6
|263
|213
|162
|PROJ. 2025
|DAL
|17
|108
|156
|1301
|12.1
|76.5
|10
|10
|301
|247
|193
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs