Chris Olave fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Chris Olave 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Two concussions cut short Olave’s 2024 despite strong production when active.

Saints move to Kellen Moore as head coach, with rookie QB Tyler Shough replacing Carr.

as head coach, with rookie QB replacing Carr. Peripheral stats suggest WR3 floor for Olave, with room to outperform ADP.

Chris Olave WR - New Orleans Saints Bye:11 Age: 25 HT: 6-0 WT: 187

2024: As was the case with every Saint, 2024 was a punishing season for Olave. The third-year wideout suffered a concussion in Week 6 and missed a single game. He then suffered another one in Week 9. Olave already had a lengthy concussion history entering the season and the Saints chose to shut him down for the year after the second one. Though it was ultimately a lost season for the young wideout, he still played well when healthy. Olave topped 80 yards in five of the six games he finished and surpassed two yards per route run for the third time.

What’s changed: The Saints had been hanging onto their glory days since Sean Payton left by replacing him with his longtime defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. They finally threw in the towel on Allen midseason and tabbed Eagles OC Kellen Moore as their next boss. Derek Carr was staring down offseason shoulder surgery and chose to retire instead, clearing the deck for No. 40 overall pick Tyler Shough to get first crack at the starting job this year.

2025 Outlook: Shough isn’t anyone’s idea of an immediate upgrade at quarterback, but it will be hard for him to be worse than the Saints’ trio of Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener from last season. New Orleans ranked 30th in EPA per dropback and 31st in passing success rate. Shough will be at least a minor upgrade for Olave if he is anything but the worst quarterback in the league. Given Olave’s strong peripheral stats, he won’t need much from Shough to beat his low-end WR3 pricetag.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 NO 15 72 119 1042 14.5 69.5 4 4 198 162 126 2023 NO 16 87 138 1123 12.9 70.2 5 5 231 188 144 2024 NO 8 32 44 400 12.5 50 1 1 77 61 45 PROJ. 2025 NO 17 79 116 941 11.9 55.4 4 4 200 161 121

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group



