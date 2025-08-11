 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints Minicamp
Rashid Shaheed fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
Justin Jefferson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: The Enquirer
Ja’Marr Chase fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

oly_stm1500_worlds_dandjinouwin.jpg
Dandjinou wins 1500m at 2025 Short Track Worlds
nbc_csu_jags_trevor_lawv2_250811.jpg
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
nbc_roto_bbwaiverwire_240811.jpg
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New Orleans Saints Minicamp
Rashid Shaheed fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Minnesota Vikings Training Camp
Justin Jefferson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Syndication: The Enquirer
Ja’Marr Chase fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

oly_stm1500_worlds_dandjinouwin.jpg
Dandjinou wins 1500m at 2025 Short Track Worlds
nbc_csu_jags_trevor_lawv2_250811.jpg
Jaguars show potential in Week 1 of preseason
nbc_roto_bbwaiverwire_240811.jpg
Ride hot hand with Maton, Alexander on waiver wire

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Olave fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 11, 2025 04:38 PM
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Chris Olave 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Two concussions cut short Olave’s 2024 despite strong production when active.
  • Saints move to Kellen Moore as head coach, with rookie QB Tyler Shough replacing Carr.
  • Peripheral stats suggest WR3 floor for Olave, with room to outperform ADP.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

Chris OlaveWR - New Orleans SaintsBye:11
Age: 25HT: 6-0WT: 187

2024: As was the case with every Saint, 2024 was a punishing season for Olave. The third-year wideout suffered a concussion in Week 6 and missed a single game. He then suffered another one in Week 9. Olave already had a lengthy concussion history entering the season and the Saints chose to shut him down for the year after the second one. Though it was ultimately a lost season for the young wideout, he still played well when healthy. Olave topped 80 yards in five of the six games he finished and surpassed two yards per route run for the third time.

What’s changed: The Saints had been hanging onto their glory days since Sean Payton left by replacing him with his longtime defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. They finally threw in the towel on Allen midseason and tabbed Eagles OC Kellen Moore as their next boss. Derek Carr was staring down offseason shoulder surgery and chose to retire instead, clearing the deck for No. 40 overall pick Tyler Shough to get first crack at the starting job this year.

2025 Outlook: Shough isn’t anyone’s idea of an immediate upgrade at quarterback, but it will be hard for him to be worse than the Saints’ trio of Derek Carr, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener from last season. New Orleans ranked 30th in EPA per dropback and 31st in passing success rate. Shough will be at least a minor upgrade for Olave if he is anything but the worst quarterback in the league. Given Olave’s strong peripheral stats, he won’t need much from Shough to beat his low-end WR3 pricetag.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 NO 15 72 119 1042 14.5 69.5 4 4 198 162 126
2023 NO 16 87 138 1123 12.9 70.2 5 5 231 188 144
2024 NO 8 32 44 400 12.5 50 1 1 77 61 45
PROJ. 2025 NO 17 79 116 941 11.9 55.4 4 4 200 161 121

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Olave_Chris.jpg Chris Olave New Orleans Saints Primary Logo New Orleans Saints