Chuba Hubbard fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Chuba Hubbard 2025 Fantasy Preview

Chuba Hubbard RB - Carolina Panthers Bye:14 Age: 26 HT: 6-1 WT: 210

2024: Coming off a career year in 2023, Hubbard surprisingly upped the ante after his planned running mate Jonathon Brooks made it only three mid-season contests before re-tearing his ACL. After looking destined to lose his starting job to the 2024 draft’s highest-selected back, Hubbard instead signed a November extension. One of the league’s five most efficient backs according to NextGenStats, Hubbard was also 11th in PFF’s missed tackles forced and sixth in carries inside the five-yard line. That’s how he finished as the PPR RB13 despite generating just 171 receiving yards.

What’s changed: Of course, Hubbard actually caught 43 passes. He was just mindblowingly inefficient as a receiver. That’s a red flag for 2025, as there has to be somewhere better to funnel the 54 targets Hubbard commanded last season. That is presumably where fourth-rounder Trevor Etienne or free agent addition Rico Dowdle comes in.

Outlook: This is a deep backfield, but Hubbard remains in firm command on early downs and near the goal line. If Bryce Young can carry over his late 2024 momentum, Hubbard should pay the bills as a carries-based RB2 even in leagues that award a point per reception.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 CAR 15 95 466 4.9 31.1 2 14 17 171 0 2 88 81 74 2023 CAR 17 238 902 3.8 53.1 5 39 44 233 0 5 183 163 144 2024 CAR 15 250 1195 4.8 79.7 10 43 54 171 1 11 242 220 199 PROJ.2025 CAR 17 224 921 4.1 54.2 7 37 51 125 1 8 192 174 155

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

