Dallas Goedert fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Dallas Goedert 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Goedert and hurt practically rhyme, right? And so it stands to reason that again Philadelphia’s best tight end would be sidelined for a chunk of the season. He’s played just 36 games of a possible 51 over the last three years. When healthy, Goedert is a low-end TE1 who can generate 4/55/0 box score lines with the best of ‘em and come up with a ceiling game or two per season.

What’s changed: After a long and dramatic offseason saga that included the Eagles listening to offers for Goedert at the draft, nothing changed. Goedert is on the final year of his contract in 2025 and the Eagles made no move to upgrade his backup situation besides reeling in some second-contract washouts like Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant.

2025 Outlook: If you’re drafting Goedert at this point you need to prepare for what you’re going to do when he’s taking up an IR spot, but he’s a fine low-end TE1 when he plays.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 PHI 12 55 69 702 12.8 58.5 3 3 141 114 86 2023 PHI 14 59 83 592 10 42.3 3 3 136 107 77 2024 PHI 10 42 52 496 11.8 49.6 2 2 104 83 62 PROJ. 2025 PHI 17 58 79 594 10.3 35 3 3 137 108 79

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

