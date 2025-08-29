Dalton Kincaid fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Dalton Kincaid 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: The hope was that Dalton Kincaid would take a step forward in 2024, not become Dalton Schultz. But the latter is closer to the true tale of the story as Kincaid was hurt and drop-prone, particularly in a key moment in the AFC Championship game that nobody in Buffalo wants to think about. His catch rate fell from 80 percent to 59.

What’s changed: The good news here is: nothing. The Bills added Josh Palmer and Elijah Moore this offseason, not anybody who is going to majorly threaten Kincaid’s targets. If you’re a believer in the school of draft capital = targets, Kincaid surely has room to grow in 2025 and at the very least get back to the mid-range TE1 form he showed at times in 2023.

Outlook: One of Kincaid or Keon Coleman is probably going to grow their role a little in 2025. We like the case for it to be Kincaid given what he showed in 2023 and the injuries he played through in 2024. But the thing that leaves us a little spooked is his snap share: Kincaid averaged just 61.2% of the offensive snaps before he got hurt in 2024, and given that this is a run-first team that believes in Dawson Knox as a blocker, maybe that’s just not something that’s negotiable in 2025.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 BUF 16 73 91 673 9.2 42.1 2 2 150 114 77 2024 BUF 13 44 75 448 10.2 34.5 2 2 101 79 57 PROJ. 2025 BUF 17 56 90 515 9.3 30.3 5 5 136 108 80

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

