D’Andre Swift fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 29, 2025 07:36 PM
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

D’Andre Swift 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Surprisingly pursued as a priority free agent by the Bears, Swift landed $14 million guaranteed in a three-year deal. He then proceeded to continue underwhelming like he did in Detroit and Philadelphia, only this time much worse. Swift wheezed to 3.8 yards per carry in the Bears’ dysfunctional offense and finished dead last in average rush yards over expected. His 43.9 percent “rushing success rate” placed him fifth from the bottom. Swift still finished as the RB24 by average PPR points thanks to his six rushing scores and 42 receptions.

What’s changed: Swift has been reunited with former Lions OC Ben Johnson, who presumably didn’t complain too much when Swift was traded out of the Motor City. Thankfully for Swift, GM Ryan Poles surprisingly passed on adding real touch competition, leaving disappointing third-year pro Roschon Johnson as Swift’s primary backup.

Outlook: Seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai could generate some training camp hype, but Swift could easily match or even exceed last year’s 66.1 snap percentage. Things have a way of going wrong for the 26-year-old, but he’s an intriguing RB3/FLEX as the lead back for what could be a much-improved offense.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 DET 14 99 542 5.5 38.7 5 48 70 389 3 8 191 167 143
2023 PHI 16 229 1049 4.6 65.6 5 39 49 214 1 6 199 180 160
2024 CHI 17 253 959 3.8 56.4 6 42 52 386 0 6 215 194 173
PROJ.2025 CHI 17 240 800 3.3 47.1 7 33 44 294 0 7 186 170 153

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

