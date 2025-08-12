David Montgomery fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
David Montgomery 2025 Fantasy Preview
|David Montgomery
|RB - Detroit Lions
|Bye:8
|Age: 28
|HT: 5-11
|WT: 230
2024: Montgomery remained the league’s most heavily featured “1B” back, handling 16 weekly touches while averaging 16 PPR points. Awesome work if you can get it, though the second D-Mont went down for Weeks 16-18 Jahmyr Gibbs went completely stratospheric, averaging 26 touches for 162 yards and two weekly scores in the Lions’ most important games of the year.
What’s changed: Montgomery rushed back from his knee injury for the Divisional Round, touching the ball just seven times in the Lions’ shock loss to the Commanders. Montgomery thankfully avoided offseason surgery, though he did have to watch OC Ben Johnson depart for the Bears’ head-coaching job. It remains to be seen if new play-caller John Morton will have the same affinity as his successor for the Lions’ strict two-man committee.
Outlook: Regardless of Morton’s intentions, head coach Dan Campbell isn’t going to allow Montgomery’s role to wither and die. It’s more a question of whether Gibbs has become too undeniable. Montgomery is a borderline RB2, but even his worst-case scenario probably still features 6-8 scores on the ground.
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
|Year
|Team
|G
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|CHI
|16
|201
|801
|4
|50.1
|5
|34
|40
|316
|1
|6
|178
|161
|144
|2023
|DET
|14
|219
|1015
|4.6
|72.5
|13
|16
|24
|117
|0
|13
|207
|199
|191
|2024
|DET
|14
|185
|775
|4.2
|55.4
|12
|36
|38
|341
|0
|12
|222
|204
|186
|PROJ.2025
|DET
|17
|224
|833
|3.7
|49
|11
|28
|35
|247
|2
|13
|212
|198
|184
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs