David Montgomery fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

David Montgomery 2025 Fantasy Preview

David Montgomery RB - Detroit Lions Bye:8 Age: 28 HT: 5-11 WT: 230

2024: Montgomery remained the league’s most heavily featured “1B” back, handling 16 weekly touches while averaging 16 PPR points. Awesome work if you can get it, though the second D-Mont went down for Weeks 16-18 Jahmyr Gibbs went completely stratospheric, averaging 26 touches for 162 yards and two weekly scores in the Lions’ most important games of the year.

What’s changed: Montgomery rushed back from his knee injury for the Divisional Round, touching the ball just seven times in the Lions’ shock loss to the Commanders. Montgomery thankfully avoided offseason surgery, though he did have to watch OC Ben Johnson depart for the Bears’ head-coaching job. It remains to be seen if new play-caller John Morton will have the same affinity as his successor for the Lions’ strict two-man committee.

Outlook: Regardless of Morton’s intentions, head coach Dan Campbell isn’t going to allow Montgomery’s role to wither and die. It’s more a question of whether Gibbs has become too undeniable. Montgomery is a borderline RB2, but even his worst-case scenario probably still features 6-8 scores on the ground.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 CHI 16 201 801 4 50.1 5 34 40 316 1 6 178 161 144 2023 DET 14 219 1015 4.6 72.5 13 16 24 117 0 13 207 199 191 2024 DET 14 185 775 4.2 55.4 12 36 38 341 0 12 222 204 186 PROJ.2025 DET 17 224 833 3.7 49 11 28 35 247 2 13 212 198 184

