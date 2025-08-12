 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Joe Mixon fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler to use Chris Kirk’s caddie at BMW Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Joe Mixon fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler to use Chris Kirk’s caddie at BMW Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_whanintv2_250812.jpg
Whan ‘super excited’ about new media rights deal
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250812.jpg
Saints’ Shough tops best bets for most INTs
nbc_ffhh_sbarkley_250812.jpg
Eagles’ RB Barkley has ‘regression indicators’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

David Montgomery fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 12, 2025 01:47 PM
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

David Montgomery 2025 Fantasy Preview

David MontgomeryRB - Detroit LionsBye:8
Age: 28HT: 5-11WT: 230

2024: Montgomery remained the league’s most heavily featured “1B” back, handling 16 weekly touches while averaging 16 PPR points. Awesome work if you can get it, though the second D-Mont went down for Weeks 16-18 Jahmyr Gibbs went completely stratospheric, averaging 26 touches for 162 yards and two weekly scores in the Lions’ most important games of the year.

What’s changed: Montgomery rushed back from his knee injury for the Divisional Round, touching the ball just seven times in the Lions’ shock loss to the Commanders. Montgomery thankfully avoided offseason surgery, though he did have to watch OC Ben Johnson depart for the Bears’ head-coaching job. It remains to be seen if new play-caller John Morton will have the same affinity as his successor for the Lions’ strict two-man committee.

Outlook: Regardless of Morton’s intentions, head coach Dan Campbell isn’t going to allow Montgomery’s role to wither and die. It’s more a question of whether Gibbs has become too undeniable. Montgomery is a borderline RB2, but even his worst-case scenario probably still features 6-8 scores on the ground.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 CHI 16 201 801 4 50.1 5 34 40 316 1 6 178 161 144
2023 DET 14 219 1015 4.6 72.5 13 16 24 117 0 13 207 199 191
2024 DET 14 185 775 4.2 55.4 12 36 38 341 0 12 222 204 186
PROJ.2025 DET 17 224 833 3.7 49 11 28 35 247 2 13 212 198 184

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Montgomery_David.jpg David Montgomery Detroit Lions Primary Logo Detroit Lions