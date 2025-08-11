 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Ken Roczen.JPG
Ken Roczen set to return for Pro Motocross Unadilla National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Denver Broncos Minicamp
Evan Engram fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Travis Kelce fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Ken Roczen.JPG
Ken Roczen set to return for Pro Motocross Unadilla National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Denver Broncos Minicamp
Evan Engram fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Travis Kelce fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

David Njoku fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 11, 2025 06:28 PM
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

David Njoku 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Njoku missed six games last season but posted five touchdowns in 11 starts.
  • Four-QB competition clouds mid-range TE1 trust.
  • Top-five ceiling, but lots of uncertainty here.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

David NjokuTE - Cleveland BrownsBye:9
Age: 29HT: 6-4WT: 246

2024: Coming off the first 100-target season of his career, Njoku quickly fell into the injury nexus, missing three weeks after Week 1 and three of Cleveland’s final four games of the season. In-between he showed us exactly what we wanted, with five touchdowns in 11 starts and four 10-target games. A great, if incomplete, season for the veteran tight end.

What’s changed: With Deshaun Watson hurt, Njoku emerged in the middle of the season with Jameis Winston. But Watson is likely to miss this season and Winston is gone, leaving Njoku’s fantasy fate in the hands of a four-quarterback competition that could contain four different varieties of an unsatisfying season. It makes it hard to trust Njoku as a mid-range TE1 despite his production track record over the past two seasons.

Outlook: The Njoku experience last year was a perfect encapsulation of it being over and then it being back – over and over again. Know that when you get on the ride, but there is a top-five ceiling here, particularly if Njoku gets to work with Joe Flacco again and the two connect like they did in late 2023.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 CLE 14 58 80 628 10.8 44.9 4 4 142 113 84
2023 CLE 16 81 123 882 10.9 55.1 6 6 201 161 120
2024 CLE 11 64 97 505 7.9 45.9 5 5 149 117 85
PROJ. 2025 CLE 17 69 114 605 8.7 35.6 6 6 164 130 95

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Tight end David Njoku (85) David Njoku browns-color-logo.svg Cleveland Browns