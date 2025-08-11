David Njoku fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

David Njoku 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Njoku missed six games last season but posted five touchdowns in 11 starts.

Four-QB competition clouds mid-range TE1 trust.

Top-five ceiling, but lots of uncertainty here.

David Njoku TE - Cleveland Browns Bye:9 Age: 29 HT: 6-4 WT: 246

2024: Coming off the first 100-target season of his career, Njoku quickly fell into the injury nexus, missing three weeks after Week 1 and three of Cleveland’s final four games of the season. In-between he showed us exactly what we wanted, with five touchdowns in 11 starts and four 10-target games. A great, if incomplete, season for the veteran tight end.

What’s changed: With Deshaun Watson hurt, Njoku emerged in the middle of the season with Jameis Winston. But Watson is likely to miss this season and Winston is gone, leaving Njoku’s fantasy fate in the hands of a four-quarterback competition that could contain four different varieties of an unsatisfying season. It makes it hard to trust Njoku as a mid-range TE1 despite his production track record over the past two seasons.

Outlook: The Njoku experience last year was a perfect encapsulation of it being over and then it being back – over and over again. Know that when you get on the ride, but there is a top-five ceiling here, particularly if Njoku gets to work with Joe Flacco again and the two connect like they did in late 2023.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 CLE 14 58 80 628 10.8 44.9 4 4 142 113 84 2023 CLE 16 81 123 882 10.9 55.1 6 6 201 161 120 2024 CLE 11 64 97 505 7.9 45.9 5 5 149 117 85 PROJ. 2025 CLE 17 69 114 605 8.7 35.6 6 6 164 130 95

