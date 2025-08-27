DeVonta Smith fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

DeVonta Smith 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Smith’s 2024 was fractured by multiple injuries including a concussion and a hamstring issue that cost him a combined three games. With the Eagles resting their starters in Week 18, Smith only appeared in 13 contests. Though this alone was enough to ruin plenty of fantasy seasons, Smith did his best to make up for the lost time when healthy. He averaged 5.2 catches for 64 yards per game and scored eight times. Smith topped two yards per route run for the first time in his career and set a new high-water mark in target share at 29 percent.

What’s changed: The Eagles are bringing back nearly all of their starters on offense, with the only change of note being a new face at right guard. Despite the personnel remaining the same, we should expect the Eagles to pass more. Philly ranked third in EPA per play on defense last year, allowing them to run out leads in the second half of games. Only one team attempted fewer second-half passes than the 2024 Eagles in the past decade. The team also lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. He was backfilled by passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Outlook: Even as one of the league’s best No. 2 receivers Smith’s path to an elite target total is blocked by A.J. Brown on top of the Eagles’ desire to run the ball. Smith’s single-week ceiling is strong, but there isn’t a scenario where he dominates for the entire season. Fantasy managers have appropriately priced him on the WR2/3 border because of this.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 PHI 17 95 136 1196 12.6 70.4 7 7 255 207 160 2023 PHI 16 81 112 1066 13.2 66.6 7 7 228 187 147 2024 PHI 13 68 89 833 12.3 64.1 8 8 199 165 131 PROJ. 2025 PHI 17 76 110 881 11.7 51.8 7 7 204 166 128

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

