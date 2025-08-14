Drake Maye fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Drake Maye 2025 Fantasy Preview

Drake Maye QB - New England Patriots Bye:14 Age: 22 HT: 6-4 WT: 225

2024: After stapling Maye to the bench for five weeks, the Patriots turned to him for the remainder of their season and got much-improved quarterback play over Jacoby Brissett. It’s hard to say that it mattered, because New England’s offensive line and wideout play were so woeful that Maye cracked 250 passing yards only once in his team’s final eight starts of the season. But Maye flashed the upside that got him drafted third overall and, more importantly for our purposes, took off for 421 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

What’s changed: There was a sea change in New England this offseason with Mike Vrabel taking over as head coach. The Patriots boast three new offensive line starters and the full-season return of Cole Strange next to lone returner Mike Onwenu. Three new receivers are in the room, and TreVeyon Henderson adds an explosive pass-catcher out of the backfield as well.

2025 Outlook: Maye’s rushing upside gives him some paths to being a fantasy QB1, but this offseason felt more like an establishment step for Maye than a team loading up to take down the AFC East. It’s certainly within the range of outcomes that Maye is just too talented to not overachieve modest expectations. Mike Vrabel’s history as Titans head coach involves never finishing in the top 25 in passing attempts and, should that continue, it caps a lot of the high-end ceiling cases for the second-year quarterback.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 NE 13 225 338 67 2276 15 10 421 2 177 177 177 PROJ 2025 NE 17 362 558 65 3640 23 15 421 3 267 267 267

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs