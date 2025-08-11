Evan Engram fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Evan Engram 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Managed hamstring and shoulder injuries lats season as Jaguars offense spun their wheels.

Joins Broncos in Sean Payton ’s “joker” role alongside Courtland Sutton .

’s “joker” role alongside . Age-31 season could still bring mid-range TE1 finish.

Evan Engram TE - Denver Broncos Bye:12 Age: 30 HT: 6-3 WT: 240

2024: In the eight-week span in which he was healthy, Engram delivered a 46/360/1 line, reaching 10 targets exactly twice. The Jaguars offense was sandblasted for most of the season, and Engram’s contract was regarded as onerous enough that new GM James Gladstone cut bait. His usage rates were still good, but Engram looked tentative with the ball as he managed hamstring and shoulder injuries.

What’s changed: Engram will join the Broncos in Sean Payton’s “joker” role, something that has portended some extremely good seasons for players in the past. The Broncos don’t have a lot settled on their wideout depth chart beyond Courtland Sutton, so it feels like not much of a stretch that Engram could easily settle in as their No. 2 target.

2025 Outlook: Engram’s entering his age-31 season and could find some athleticism limitations in the near future, but based on what we saw last year, it’s fair to assume that Engram could finish as a mid-range TE1 in a major role with Payton’s offense. Bo Nix is good enough to keep the train on the tracks, and the only question we have is if one of Denver’s ancillary receivers shows enough this offseason to really steal a major chunk of Engram’s target share.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 JAC 17 73 98 766 10.5 45.1 4 4 177 140 104 2023 JAC 17 114 143 963 8.4 56.6 4 4 230 173 116 2024 JAC 9 47 64 365 7.8 40.6 1 1 90 66 43 PROJ. 2025 DEN 17 63 90 649 10.3 38.2 4 4 152 121 89

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

