 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
David Njoku fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Ken Roczen.JPG
Ken Roczen set to return for Pro Motocross Unadilla National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Travis Kelce fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers
David Njoku fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Ken Roczen.JPG
Ken Roczen set to return for Pro Motocross Unadilla National
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals
Travis Kelce fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

nbc_roto_huntergreenev2_250811.jpg
Greene back on mound as Reds make playoff push
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Evan Engram fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 11, 2025 06:15 PM
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Evan Engram 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Managed hamstring and shoulder injuries lats season as Jaguars offense spun their wheels.
  • Joins Broncos in Sean Payton’s “joker” role alongside Courtland Sutton.
  • Age-31 season could still bring mid-range TE1 finish.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

Evan EngramTE - Denver BroncosBye:12
Age: 30HT: 6-3WT: 240

2024: In the eight-week span in which he was healthy, Engram delivered a 46/360/1 line, reaching 10 targets exactly twice. The Jaguars offense was sandblasted for most of the season, and Engram’s contract was regarded as onerous enough that new GM James Gladstone cut bait. His usage rates were still good, but Engram looked tentative with the ball as he managed hamstring and shoulder injuries.

What’s changed: Engram will join the Broncos in Sean Payton’s “joker” role, something that has portended some extremely good seasons for players in the past. The Broncos don’t have a lot settled on their wideout depth chart beyond Courtland Sutton, so it feels like not much of a stretch that Engram could easily settle in as their No. 2 target.

2025 Outlook: Engram’s entering his age-31 season and could find some athleticism limitations in the near future, but based on what we saw last year, it’s fair to assume that Engram could finish as a mid-range TE1 in a major role with Payton’s offense. Bo Nix is good enough to keep the train on the tracks, and the only question we have is if one of Denver’s ancillary receivers shows enough this offseason to really steal a major chunk of Engram’s target share.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 JAC 17 73 98 766 10.5 45.1 4 4 177 140 104
2023 JAC 17 114 143 963 8.4 56.6 4 4 230 173 116
2024 JAC 9 47 64 365 7.8 40.6 1 1 90 66 43
PROJ. 2025 DEN 17 63 90 649 10.3 38.2 4 4 152 121 89

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

Mentions
Evan Engram HS.jpg Evan Engram Denver Broncos Primary Logo Denver Broncos