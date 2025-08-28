 Skip navigation
Geno Smith fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 28, 2025 01:14 PM
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Geno Smith 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Geno Smith’s career rejuvenation as a starter entered year three with the Seahawks in 2024. He completed a career-high 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns. Smith did turn the ball over more frequently with 15 interceptions in a new offense under Ryan Grubb and head coach Mike Macdonald, finishing as a high-end fantasy QB2. The Seahawks averaged 22.1 points per game en route to a 10-7 record, just missing the playoffs. The middling offensive performance was not good enough as the Seahawks jettisoned Grubb and moved on from the 34-year-old Smith.

What’s Changed: Acquired by Las Vegas to work with Pete Carroll again, Smith gets a brand-new offense. Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers make for reliable pass-catchers while the Raiders’ offensive line – though not elite – is better than the Seahawks’ struggling group from last season. Smith gets a fresh two-year, $75 million extension to be a bridge quarterback as the Raiders build with Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and more.

2025 Outlook: Shifting teams makes projecting Smith’s output difficult, but he has been a consistently good passer each of the last few seasons. The Raiders’ target-earning receivers combined with Smith’s effective passing put him into the fantasy QB2 range.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 SEA 17 399 572 70 4282 30 11 366 1 304 304 304
2023 SEA 15 323 499 65 3624 20 9 155 1 227 227 226
2024 SEA 17 407 578 70 4320 21 15 272 2 266 266 266
PROJ 2025 LV 17 364 582 63 4099 25 14 224 1 268 268 268

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

