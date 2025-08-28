Geno Smith fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Geno Smith 2025 Fantasy Preview
2024: Geno Smith’s career rejuvenation as a starter entered year three with the Seahawks in 2024. He completed a career-high 70.4 percent of his passes for 4,320 yards and 21 touchdowns. Smith did turn the ball over more frequently with 15 interceptions in a new offense under Ryan Grubb and head coach Mike Macdonald, finishing as a high-end fantasy QB2. The Seahawks averaged 22.1 points per game en route to a 10-7 record, just missing the playoffs. The middling offensive performance was not good enough as the Seahawks jettisoned Grubb and moved on from the 34-year-old Smith.
What’s Changed: Acquired by Las Vegas to work with Pete Carroll again, Smith gets a brand-new offense. Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers make for reliable pass-catchers while the Raiders’ offensive line – though not elite – is better than the Seahawks’ struggling group from last season. Smith gets a fresh two-year, $75 million extension to be a bridge quarterback as the Raiders build with Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and more.
2025 Outlook: Shifting teams makes projecting Smith’s output difficult, but he has been a consistently good passer each of the last few seasons. The Raiders’ target-earning receivers combined with Smith’s effective passing put him into the fantasy QB2 range.
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
|Year
|Team
|G
|COM
|ATT
|PCT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|R-YD
|R-TD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|SEA
|17
|399
|572
|70
|4282
|30
|11
|366
|1
|304
|304
|304
|2023
|SEA
|15
|323
|499
|65
|3624
|20
|9
|155
|1
|227
|227
|226
|2024
|SEA
|17
|407
|578
|70
|4320
|21
|15
|272
|2
|266
|266
|266
|PROJ 2025
|LV
|17
|364
|582
|63
|4099
|25
|14
|224
|1
|268
|268
|268
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs