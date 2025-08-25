Jaxon Smith-Njigba fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: JSN operated as a check-down WR3 for the Seahawks as a rookie and he appeared to be stuck in the same role for year two. He had 388 yards through eight games and one game over 15 PPR points. His fortunes finally turned when DK Metcalf went down with a knee injury. JSN erupted for 17 catches, 292 yards, and two scores in the two games Metcalf missed. There was no putting the genie back in the bottle after those showings and JSN stayed hot down the stretch. He posted a 50/562/3 receiving line over the final eight weeks, all of which Metcalf was active for.

What’s changed: Just about everything has changed in Seattle. The team moved on from Geno Smith and replaced him with Sam Darnold in free agency. They released Tyler Lockett and traded DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh, clearing the way for JSN to dominate their passing game year-round. The addition of Cooper Kupp, however, muddied the waters for the target distribution.

2025 Outlook: JSN easily led the league in catches (88) and yards (1,093) from the slot last year. Having declined over the past few seasons, Kupp is also at his best when working from the inside. If Seattle prioritizes keeping Kupp afloat by deploying him as their primary slot receiver, it’s curtains for JSN. As long as that doesn’t happen, it’s business as usual for the ascending star.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2023 SEA 17 63 93 628 10 36.9 4 4 150 118 87 2024 SEA 17 100 137 1130 11.3 66.5 6 6 253 203 153 PROJ. 2025 SEA 17 98 146 1158 11.8 68.1 7 7 255 206 157

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

