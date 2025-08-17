Jaxson Dart fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Jaxson Dart 2025 Fantasy Preview

Jaxson Dart QB - New York Giants Bye:14 Age: 22 HT: 6-2 WT: 223

2024: A three-year starter in Lane Kiffin’s simplistic, prolific Ole Miss offense, Dart (6’2/223) looks the NFL part both from a physical and box score perspective. His production increased all three years in Oxford, culminating in an SEC-leading 4,279 yards last season. His 10.8 yards per attempt led qualified passers by a considerable distance, a number helped along by a similarly prolific aDOT (11.9).

What’s changed: We love that Dart stuffed the stat sheet against an SEC gauntlet, but he buttered his bread on his first 1-2 reads. If the progression had to go longer it … simply didn’t. Dart would tuck and run. He scrambled a somewhat ridiculous 45 times considering his average athleticism. He is admittedly tough as a runner, a quality in ever greater demand in the modern NFL.

2025 Outlook: Dart is an impressive overall passer with a few gaping holes in his game. If he can close up 1-2 of them, he could quickly become a legitimate NFL starter. The Giants insist it won’t be early this season, calling Russell Wilson the unquestioned No. 1. We would still expect Dart to lead the team in starts after Halloween, putting him on the streamer radar.

