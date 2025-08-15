 Skip navigation
Jaylen Warren fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 15, 2025 06:53 PM
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Jaylen Warren 2025 Fantasy Football

Jaylen WarrenRB - Pittsburgh SteelersBye:5
Age: 26HT: 5-8WT: 215

2024: Slowed by a summer hamstring injury, Warren was eased into the season, handling just 19 total touches across Weeks 1-3. He then missed Weeks 4 and 5 with a knee issue. Warren was more himself upon returning, but still struggled to reclaim his 2024 form under new OC Arthur Smith. Warren played “just” two fewer games than 2023 (17-15), but saw his receptions total tumble from 61-38. That, coupled with genuinely mediocre running on the ground made the RB26 by ADP a major fantasy bust as the RB42 by average PPR points.

What’s changed: Najee Harris departed in free agency, but third-rounder Kaleb Johnson was selected as a new early-down running mate. To make matters worse, Smith successfully lobbied for Jonnu Smith’s trade addition, while longtime Arthur muse Cordarrelle Patterson remains on the roster. Oh, and shadow OC Aaron Rodgers is now the quarterback. Rodgers loves to play slow, limiting overall play volume.

Outlook: There is a lot working against Warren as he tries to reclaim weekly FLEX status. He does at least have his health. Warren has a decent floor, but fantasy managers need to give up on the idea of RB2 ceiling.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 PIT 16 77 379 4.9 23.7 1 28 33 214 0 1 93 79 65
2023 PIT 17 149 784 5.3 46.1 4 61 74 370 0 4 196 166 135
2024 PIT 15 120 511 4.3 34.1 1 38 47 310 0 1 124 105 86
PROJ.2025 PIT 17 183 767 4.2 45.1 6 47 65 338 1 7 199 176 152

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

