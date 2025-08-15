Jaylen Warren fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Jaylen Warren 2025 Fantasy Football
|Jaylen Warren
|RB - Pittsburgh Steelers
|Bye:5
|Age: 26
|HT: 5-8
|WT: 215
2024: Slowed by a summer hamstring injury, Warren was eased into the season, handling just 19 total touches across Weeks 1-3. He then missed Weeks 4 and 5 with a knee issue. Warren was more himself upon returning, but still struggled to reclaim his 2024 form under new OC Arthur Smith. Warren played “just” two fewer games than 2023 (17-15), but saw his receptions total tumble from 61-38. That, coupled with genuinely mediocre running on the ground made the RB26 by ADP a major fantasy bust as the RB42 by average PPR points.
What’s changed: Najee Harris departed in free agency, but third-rounder Kaleb Johnson was selected as a new early-down running mate. To make matters worse, Smith successfully lobbied for Jonnu Smith’s trade addition, while longtime Arthur muse Cordarrelle Patterson remains on the roster. Oh, and shadow OC Aaron Rodgers is now the quarterback. Rodgers loves to play slow, limiting overall play volume.
Outlook: There is a lot working against Warren as he tries to reclaim weekly FLEX status. He does at least have his health. Warren has a decent floor, but fantasy managers need to give up on the idea of RB2 ceiling.
Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.
|Year
|Team
|G
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|PIT
|16
|77
|379
|4.9
|23.7
|1
|28
|33
|214
|0
|1
|93
|79
|65
|2023
|PIT
|17
|149
|784
|5.3
|46.1
|4
|61
|74
|370
|0
|4
|196
|166
|135
|2024
|PIT
|15
|120
|511
|4.3
|34.1
|1
|38
|47
|310
|0
|1
|124
|105
|86
|PROJ.2025
|PIT
|17
|183
|767
|4.2
|45.1
|6
|47
|65
|338
|1
|7
|199
|176
|152
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs