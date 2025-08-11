Justin Jefferson fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Justin Jefferson 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

6.1 catches, 90.4 yards per game still netted WR2 finish in 2024.

McCarthy takes over after Vikings averaged 233 pass yards with Darnold.

Elite volume and talent keep Jefferson in WR1 overall conversation.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

Justin Jefferson WR - Minnesota Vikings Bye:6 Age: 26 HT: 6-1 WT: 195

2024: After years of dominating fantasy leagues with Kirk Cousins chucking him the ball, Jefferson finally had to strike out on his own with Sam Darnold as his quarterback. Darnold played well and kept the trains running on time, but Minnesota fell to 233 passing yards per game, the lowest mark since Jefferson joined the team. This, in turn, put a squeeze on his counting stats. Jefferson’s 6.1 catches and 90.4 yards per game were both low-water marks since his debut season and his 2.4 yards per route were the worst of his career. Being the living legend that he is, down years don’t hit the same for Jefferson. Despite all of this, he ranked as PPR’s WR2 overall.

What’s changed: The reason Minnesota turned to Darnold in 2025 was that their initial succession plan for Cousins, J.J. McCarthy, missed the year with a knee injury. The Vikings let Darnold walk in the offseason, teeing McCarthy up for 17 starts this year. The move to a complete unknown seems like a risk for Jefferson and the entire offense, but Darnold had been bouncing around the league as a backup for years. Kevin O’Connell worked his magic and got an astounding season from the journeyman. He’s a good bet to do something similar with McCarthy.

2025 Outlook: Ja’Marr Chase’s triple crown season puts him ahead of Jefferson for the upcoming season. Saquon Barkley’s record-setting season should also keep him at the No. 2 spot, but receiver-crazed fantasy drafters have already started taking Jefferson over him. After Chase is off the board, it’s all fair game. Jefferson is at least in the conversation for the second-best fantasy asset this year.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 MIN 17 128 184 1809 14.1 106.4 8 9 369 305 241 2023 MIN 10 68 100 1074 15.8 107.4 5 5 202 168 134 2024 MIN 17 103 154 1533 14.9 90.2 10 10 318 266 215 PROJ. 2025 MIN 17 100 152 1357 13.6 79.9 9 9 289 239 189

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs