Kenneth Walker fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Kenneth Walker 2025 Fantasy Preview

Kenneth Walker RB - Seattle Seahawks Bye:8 Age: 24 HT: 5-9 WT: 211

2024: The lead back for an offense with an identity crisis, Walker was again slowed by injury issues, this time appearing in a career-low 11 contests. When he did suit up, he remained in a sisyphean struggle with No. 2 back Zach Charbonnet. The backup’s presence meant Walker handled more than 16 carries just twice. He did maintain a high floor, averaging 14 totes and a solid four receptions.

What’s changed: Those catches helped Walker to an RB12 finish by average PPR points, though Charbonnet averaged 19.2 in the six games KWIII missed. That would have made Charbonnet the RB5 over the course of a full season. Walker’s never-ending struggle with Charbonnet caps his overall upside, but the Seahawks are promising a much run-heavier system for 2025.

Outlook: Walker was inefficient last season, but remains amongst the league’s most impressive tackle-breakers. New OC Klint Kubiak is an RB-friendly play-caller. Provided he can stay on the field and keep holding off Charbonnet for 1A status, Walker’s lead committee role has an RB2 floor and low-end RB1 ceiling.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 SEA 15 228 1050 4.6 70 9 27 35 165 0 9 203 189 176 2023 SEA 15 219 905 4.1 60.3 8 29 37 259 1 9 199 185 170 2024 SEA 11 153 573 3.7 52.1 7 46 53 299 1 8 181 158 135 PROJ.2025 SEA 17 254 983 3.9 57.8 9 53 68 347 3 12 257 230 204

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

