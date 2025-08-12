 Skip navigation
Kenneth Walker fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 12, 2025 12:52 PM
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Kenneth Walker 2025 Fantasy Preview

Kenneth WalkerRB - Seattle SeahawksBye:8
Age: 24HT: 5-9WT: 211

2024: The lead back for an offense with an identity crisis, Walker was again slowed by injury issues, this time appearing in a career-low 11 contests. When he did suit up, he remained in a sisyphean struggle with No. 2 back Zach Charbonnet. The backup’s presence meant Walker handled more than 16 carries just twice. He did maintain a high floor, averaging 14 totes and a solid four receptions.

What’s changed: Those catches helped Walker to an RB12 finish by average PPR points, though Charbonnet averaged 19.2 in the six games KWIII missed. That would have made Charbonnet the RB5 over the course of a full season. Walker’s never-ending struggle with Charbonnet caps his overall upside, but the Seahawks are promising a much run-heavier system for 2025.

Outlook: Walker was inefficient last season, but remains amongst the league’s most impressive tackle-breakers. New OC Klint Kubiak is an RB-friendly play-caller. Provided he can stay on the field and keep holding off Charbonnet for 1A status, Walker’s lead committee role has an RB2 floor and low-end RB1 ceiling.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 SEA 15 228 1050 4.6 70 9 27 35 165 0 9 203 189 176
2023 SEA 15 219 905 4.1 60.3 8 29 37 259 1 9 199 185 170
2024 SEA 11 153 573 3.7 52.1 7 46 53 299 1 8 181 158 135
PROJ.2025 SEA 17 254 983 3.9 57.8 9 53 68 347 3 12 257 230 204

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

