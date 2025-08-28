 Skip navigation
Ladd McConkey fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 28, 2025 11:40 AM
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans
Ladd McConkey 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: McConkey had an excellent rookie season with 82 catches for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns as Justin Herbert’s No. 1 wideout. He got better as the year wore on; from Week 11-18, McConkey was eighth among all wideouts in yards and sixth in yards per route, a key measure of a pass catcher’s efficiency. McConkey saw a target on a strong 24 percent of his pass routes as a rookie.

What’s changed: The Chargers drafted Tre Harris in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Josh Palmer left the Chargers for the Bills, but the Chargers reunited with Keenan Allen in the summer.

2025 Outlook: McConkey profiles as a potential breakout receiver who could crack the top-5 at the position with enough pass volume in the Chargers offense. He wins at every level of the field and has proven efficient, earning the trust of coaches and, importantly, Justin Herbert. McConkey could be one of the most critical fantasy draft picks of the season.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2024 LAC 16 82 112 1149 14 71.8 7 7 241 200 159
PROJ. 2025 LAC 17 90 121 1202 13.4 70.7 6 6 248 203 158

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

