Ricky Pearsall fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
2024: Offseasons don’t get more disastrous than Pearsall’s last year. The first-round rookie was shot in the chest in a robbery attempt, costing him the first six games of the year. He joined the team midseason and played a very sporadic role. He totaled 11 catches for 132 yards, one touchdown, and a 39-yard carry in his first three games. Pearsall then caught a grand total of two passes for 21 yards over the next four weeks while running 107 routes. He pulled out of the tailspin with 141 yards and a touchdown in a breakout performance versus Detroit plus another 69 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals to close out the year.
What’s changed: The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Commanders in the offseason and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a multi-ligament knee injury, including a torn ACL. That leaves 2024 breakout Jauan Jennings and Pearsall to start in two and three-receiver sets. Pearsall was placed on the PUP list to start training camp because of a hamstring issue, but he was able to hone his connection with Brock Purdy during preseason action with other WR options on the sidelines.
2025 Outlook: Pearsall’s advanced metrics all look poor because of his four-week slump, but he’s a first-round rookie who flashed late in the season after missing much of the offseason and the first two months of the year with a serious injury. It’s hard to hold his efficiency metrics against him. He’s now set to start as a sophomore and plays in an offense known for its efficiency. He is a high-ceiling, no-floor bet best saved for redraft leagues where you can cut him if it doesn’t pan out. But given the injuries among the 49ers’ pass-catchers, there’s a chance for him to carve out a big role early.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2024
|SF
|11
|31
|46
|400
|12.9
|36.4
|3
|3
|94
|78
|63
|PROJ. 2025
|SF
|17
|57
|93
|677
|11.9
|39.8
|5
|5
|166
|137
|108
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
