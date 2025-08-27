Ricky Pearsall fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Ricky Pearsall 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Offseasons don’t get more disastrous than Pearsall’s last year. The first-round rookie was shot in the chest in a robbery attempt, costing him the first six games of the year. He joined the team midseason and played a very sporadic role. He totaled 11 catches for 132 yards, one touchdown, and a 39-yard carry in his first three games. Pearsall then caught a grand total of two passes for 21 yards over the next four weeks while running 107 routes. He pulled out of the tailspin with 141 yards and a touchdown in a breakout performance versus Detroit plus another 69 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals to close out the year.

What’s changed: The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Commanders in the offseason and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a multi-ligament knee injury, including a torn ACL. That leaves 2024 breakout Jauan Jennings and Pearsall to start in two and three-receiver sets. Pearsall was placed on the PUP list to start training camp because of a hamstring issue, but he was able to hone his connection with Brock Purdy during preseason action with other WR options on the sidelines.

2025 Outlook: Pearsall’s advanced metrics all look poor because of his four-week slump, but he’s a first-round rookie who flashed late in the season after missing much of the offseason and the first two months of the year with a serious injury. It’s hard to hold his efficiency metrics against him. He’s now set to start as a sophomore and plays in an offense known for its efficiency. He is a high-ceiling, no-floor bet best saved for redraft leagues where you can cut him if it doesn’t pan out. But given the injuries among the 49ers’ pass-catchers, there’s a chance for him to carve out a big role early.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2024 SF 11 31 46 400 12.9 36.4 3 3 94 78 63 PROJ. 2025 SF 17 57 93 677 11.9 39.8 5 5 166 137 108

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

