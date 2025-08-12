 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 11, 2025 08:52 PM
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Saquon Barkley 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • RB1 overall in 2024 with historic 2,000-yard rushing season despite low receptions.
  • Touchdown competition and reduced receiving volume temper repeat RB1 odds.
  • Still a safe top-pick with 1,400-yard, 10-TD floor and elite ceiling.

Saquon BarkleyRB- Philadelphia EaglesBye:9
Age: 28HT: 6-0WT: 233

2024: Fantasy managers had long wondered … what would Saquon Barkley look like in an actually good offense? Even the biggest Giants haters found his reply — the RB1 overall finish in every format — to be a bit much. Barkley posted the ninth 2,000-yard rushing season in NFL history and supplied fantasy football titles everywhere you looked. His historic year came even as he caught a career-low (for a healthy season) 33 passes, and despite Jalen Hurts vulturing 14 scores on the ground. He was just that explosive and productive.

What’s changed: Those lack of receptions and continued touchdown competition make Barkley a shakier bet than you might expect to repeat as the clear-cut RB1 overall, but this remains a match made in fantasy heaven. 1,400 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns is probably his floor. His ceiling — a Canton-level performance — remains unchanged.

2025 Outlook: Barkley has a long injury history and at 28 years old has entered what can sometimes be the “running back age cliff,” but any reason to fade him is purely theoretical. He’s a safe selection at the very top of fantasy drafts.

