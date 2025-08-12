Saquon Barkley fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Saquon Barkley 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

RB1 overall in 2024 with historic 2,000-yard rushing season despite low receptions.

Touchdown competition and reduced receiving volume temper repeat RB1 odds.

Still a safe top-pick with 1,400-yard, 10-TD floor and elite ceiling.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

Saquon Barkley RB- Philadelphia Eagles Bye:9 Age: 28 HT: 6-0 WT: 233

2024: Fantasy managers had long wondered … what would Saquon Barkley look like in an actually good offense? Even the biggest Giants haters found his reply — the RB1 overall finish in every format — to be a bit much. Barkley posted the ninth 2,000-yard rushing season in NFL history and supplied fantasy football titles everywhere you looked. His historic year came even as he caught a career-low (for a healthy season) 33 passes, and despite Jalen Hurts vulturing 14 scores on the ground. He was just that explosive and productive.

What’s changed: Those lack of receptions and continued touchdown competition make Barkley a shakier bet than you might expect to repeat as the clear-cut RB1 overall, but this remains a match made in fantasy heaven. 1,400 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns is probably his floor. His ceiling — a Canton-level performance — remains unchanged.

2025 Outlook: Barkley has a long injury history and at 28 years old has entered what can sometimes be the “running back age cliff,” but any reason to fade him is purely theoretical. He’s a safe selection at the very top of fantasy drafts.

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs