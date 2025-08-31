 Skip navigation
Stefon Diggs fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 30, 2025 08:44 PM
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
Stefon Diggs 2025 Fantasy Preview

2024: Diggs was top ten in every major receiving category last season before the Week 8 knee injury that ended his season. He saw his average depth of target and airs yards share plummet from his career averages, becoming an underneath checkdown option for CJ Stroud during his lone season with the Texans. He ranked seventh overall in ESPN’s open score, which measures a receiver’s ability to separate from defenders. Diggs finished the season with 47 grabs for 496 yards and three scores.

What’s changed: The Patriots this offseason signed Diggs to a three-year contract worth $69 million. Diggs has continued rehabbing his injured knee and should be a go for Week 1. The team also selected WR Kyle Williams out of Washington State.

Outlook: If he’s healthy and ready to roll for Week 1, Diggs should be the only game in town for Drake Maye. Diggs, who is reportedly trending toward being a full-go for the start of the regular season, is expected to operate primarily for the slot. The veteran could be a PPR machine even if the New England offense is as run-heavy as expected. Diggs will have virtually no competition for targets in 2025. He appears to be a solid value in all fantasy formats.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 BUF 16 108 154 1429 13.2 89.3 11 11 317 263 209
2023 BUF 17 107 160 1183 11.1 69.6 8 8 274 220 167
2024 HOU 8 47 64 496 10.6 62 3 4 122 98 75
PROJ. 2025 NE 17 64 101 745 11.6 43.8 5 5 170 137 105

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

