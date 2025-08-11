 Skip navigation
Tee Higgins fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 10, 2025 08:47 PM
Tee Higgins 2025 Fantasy Preview

Tee HigginsWR - Cincinnati BengalsBye:10
Age: 26HT: 6-4WT: 220

2024: Higgins had 910 yards and ten touchdowns over just 12 games in 2024, posting a career high 64 percent receiving success rate. Targeted on 24 percent of his pass routes last season, Higgins, 26, tied Ja’Marr Chase for the team lead in air yards (34 percent) and caught ten touchdowns, the third most among receivers in 2024.

What’s changed: In March, Higgins signed a four-year extension worth $115 million. The Bengals also extended Ja’marr Chase and re-signed TE Mike Gesicki.

Outlook: Higgins is back with the Bengals after two years of back and forth with the famously cheap franchise and will remain a crucial part of the pass-first Bengals offense. If Higgins can stay healthy -- a big question for the oft-injured wideout -- he has a clear path to top-12 upside as long as Joe Burrow stays healthy and upright.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 CIN 16 74 109 1029 13.9 64.3 7 7 221 184 147
2023 CIN 12 42 76 656 15.6 54.7 5 5 138 117 96
2024 CIN 12 73 109 911 12.5 75.9 10 10 222 186 149
PROJ. 2025 CIN 17 88 141 999 11.4 58.7 9 9 242 198 154

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

