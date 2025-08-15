Tetairoa McMillan fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Tetairoa McMillan 2025 Fantasy Preview

Tetairoa McMillan WR - Carolina Panthers Bye:14 Age: 22 HT: 6-5 WT: 212

2024: McMillan entered the 2024 college football season looking to set records after going for 1,402 yards and 10 scores in 2023. He came up short in his junior season with 1,319 yards and eight scores, but he did so in one fewer game while upping his yards per route run to 2.9. McMillan feasted on intermediate and deep routes during his two best seasons at Arizona and has the size to match that style in the pros with a 6’4/219 frame.

What’s changed: T-Mac was compared to Drake London by draft analysts far and wide throughout the process. Going eighth overall—the same pick as London—did nothing to quell the lofty comparisons. McMillan joins a Carolina team with plenty of role-players at receiver but no No. 1. His job is to be the guy Bryce Young can always count on to be open.

2025 Outlook: McMillan is going to be a starter out of the gates and should be leading the team in targets at some point as a rookie. The combination of talent and draft capital all but guarantees him a sizable role. The bigger concern is his quarterback play. Bryce Young was benched after two starts last year but eventually returned to the lineup and looked like a changed man, ranking seventh in Pro Football Focus’s passing grade from Week 8 onward. If McMillan gets that version of Young under center, he will immediately produce WR2 fantasy numbers, with WR1 potential to close the year.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR PROJ. 2025 CAR 17 71 120 1035 14.5 60.9 6 6 211 175 139

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

